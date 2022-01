© Royal Canadian Mounted Police-National Division/Facebook



Because it's not a f^#king vaccine!!!

This is the key distinction you need to be aware of. Your body is being instructed to make the very pathogen that your immune system builds a defense against.

Hi everyone,Since most members make a goodbye email before they leave, I figured I should as well, despite the "special" circumstances around my departure. Anyways, my time here in the RCMP is up. For now.I've served in the RCMP for 21 years and one of the first things I said to any person I ever arrested was "you don't have to say anything to me." Unfortunately, our government has told me that I have to tell them what's in my body, and if the right drug is not inside me, I have to get it as condition of my continuing employment, human rights be damned. Why did I put vaccine in quotations above you ask? More on that later.My journey to this point of our dystopian, medical, apartheid state started like many of yours. Watching the television almost 2 years ago as reports started coming in of some strange virus out of Wuhan. I was a little concerned, but not much. You see, for the last 10 years of my life I had spent a lot of time as an amateur researcher of history and learned to my dismay that the official narrative of most events is usually a little suspect at best. Like weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, or the January 6th "insurrection" in D.C., the examples are sadly numerous.I've also always been a very independent person. Following the herd has never appealed to me. When a belief is put forth to me I always evaluate it for myself and don't simply accept it's veracity based on the authority behind it. For example, during the last Federal Government census, I could not help but notice that the gender section had 3 boxes. Male, Female and other, which was a blank box. For real, the Federal Government of Canada allowed you to make up your own gender on the last official census. I found this to be a combination of amusing and insane. Feeling particularly bull headed and cheeky at the time, I naturally chose Minotaur as my gender. Yes, that's right, on the Canadian government census my gender is that of a mythical giant man with the head of a bull.So back to my Covid journey. I was skeptical of the pandemic from the start but decided to wait and see what evidence would surface of this dangerous pandemic. So I sat back and quietly observed. At that time, and still at the time I'm writing this,I was in the unique position of seeing every file that came through PRIME in the 46 hour window I was at work each week. Naturally, this included all sudden death files. Pay attention now, have another sip of your latte if you have to. Since the pandemic began, until now, I was in a position to see every single sudden death file that came through our detachment area.Funny enough, I didn't see people dropping dead in my neighbourhood either.A non-stop chorus on TV, radio, and internet, of case counts, hospitalizations and deaths. At no time in my life had I seen anything like it. A complete disconnect between my observed reality and that which was portrayed by my government and the government subsidized mainstream media. And they were reporting deaths in care homes. Care homes? When did the media ever report deaths in care homes unless it was some sort of instance of gross negligence? It's called end of life care for a reason. People go to care homes at the end of their life. Death is the natural consequence, and this fact used to be understood as common sense.When the statistics started showing that the vast majority of anyone dying from Covid, either had one or more co-morbidities, or was older than the average life expectancy, my skepticism of the pandemic narrative only grew.like the vast majority of anyone else who caught it. To be honest, I've had worse plus, and worse hangovers.At the end of 2020 I became convinced we were all being force fed a giant load of absolute bullshit. Don't believe me?Here's a sample.This showed an overallI know some of you are shocked by this, but yes, 57 million people died of all types of causes in 2018. When you reach the end of your life, you die.Naturally, because we had more people reaching the end of their lives, more people died.Now let's see what 2020 brought us. The year of the pandemic.Yes. That's right.The media never once pulled back the lens to show this, they continued to show the narrow focus of case counts and Covid deaths. Even going so far as to change causes of death so that someone who died "with" Covid in their system was counted as someone who died "of" Covid. The Western world shut down over a disease about as deadly as the common flu. And our rights were shut down along with it.Since I was already skeptical of the pandemic, I was naturally skeptical of the need for a "vaccine".A vaccine is created when a virus from nature is made harmless in a lab and then cultivated there. The vaccine, created from the neutered virus, is then injected into a person. The body then reacts to the vaccine just like it would to the unaltered, dangerous virus. However, because the vaccine is a modified harmless version of the virus, it doesn't cause disease and the body's natural immunity is able to "learn" how to cope with the virus. This "learning" is lifelong and is why people develop an immunity to whatever they were inoculated against. People who have been vaccinated against Measles do not get Measles, and the same with mumps etc etc.If you were wondering why "vaccinated" people are still getting Covid, and spreading it, this is why. The fact that "vaccinated" people still get Covid and spread it should tell you thatHow these new Covid "vaccines" work is based on a brand new technology never used on a massive scale. Particularly in regards to the 2 "vaccines" most heavily promoted, Moderna and Pfizer. These drugs use artificial Mrna technology. Think of Mrna as the software of our bodies. The operating instructions.Once injected they circulate through your body through your body's lymphatic system. Upon the nano lipids dissolving, your body receives new instructions for its immune system.This is completely uncharted territory and nothing like this has ever been done on the human population on such a large scale. The drug companies themselves have admitted they don't know the long term side effects. When a recent FOIA request was sent to the FDA in the US, requesting the safety data they had on the Pfizer vaccine, the FDA asked a judge for 75 years to comply with the request. Nothing sketchy there.To make matters worse.While this legislation was passed years ago, it still applies to the Covid "vaccines." You heard right. If the Moderna Covid "vaccine" harms you, you cannot sue Moderna. Same with every other drug company that makes any vaccine, Covid "vaccine" or not. They all have civil liability immunity for the vaccines they manufacture.Established in 1986, this fund has paid out $4.4 billion in claims. In Canada, we had no such vaccine injury fund until June of 2021. Hand on chin emoji goes here.Make no mistake here.Having educated myself about these new drugs I was very skeptical when they started promoting them. Additionally, nearly all the drug companies making Covid "vaccines" have a very checkered history in quality control and ethics.Not for their vaccines of course, for their other pharmaceuticals.Information has since come to light thatDo I dare put my hand on my chin and gaze thoughtfully upwards a second time?As I was already skeptical about the entire pandemic narrative, I decided a long time ago that I was not going to take any of these "vaccines". So as I had decided to sit back and watch how the so called pandemic unfolded, I decided to observe the vaccination campaign. One of the first thingsWhat do I mean by people by like me?Everyone had to get the vaccine regardless of whether they had natural immunity or not. Wait..... what? No one would ever suggest someone who had measles or polio should get vaccinated against those diseases. Why was natural immunity suddenly not talked about anymore? But if you knew where and how to look, it was talked about, and studied.Fast Forward to recent times where an attorney in the US submitted aYet for some bizarre reason, neither the government nor the media will ever talk about natural immunity and Covid together.And now we are able to see much of the results of this mass vaccination campaign. And despite what you've been told, it's not good.s showing that vaccinated adults under 60 are dying at twice the rate of the unvaccinated.shows these Covid "vaccines" have caused more deaths than all other vaccines combined in the last 30 years.has revealed a 500% increase in cardiac events and sudden deaths in soccer players. Very recently, thereleased a study which demonstrated that Mrna "vaccines" dramatically increase markers related to heart conditions.showed that the higher a jurisdictions' vaccination rate, the higher it's mortality rate. On November 11th of this year, a Doctor Nagase came forward to reportDuring a very recent Ontario provincial parliament debate, MP Rick Nicholls confronted the health minister about a sharp rise in still births from vaccinated pregnant women in Ontario. All he got for his efforts was deflection. Despite this new evidence beginning to come light, there has been absolute silence in the media.Vaccinating children with these experimental drugs, with unknown long term side effects, which are starting to show increasing adverse effects, is absolutely criminal.Since I refuse to go along with this coerced "vaccination" campaign, I am being forced onto Leave without pay. Despite the fact thatI refuse to go along with this. This is nonsensical, illegal and unethical. I will continue to refuse and I have obtained legal representation, along with hundreds of other federal employees. We will get our day in court and we will win. Some may ask where our union stands on the issue. The answer is they didn't. Our union leadership immediately bent the knee and offered no resistance whatsoever. Despite these setbacks, those who are fighting this know we have the truth on our side. The truth, at the moment, may be mere pebbles rolling down a slope. This will inevitably become an avalanche. So in reality, this isn't a goodbye email, it's a "see you in 2022" email.Before I go, let me say this. Don't be afraid. The government, and their mouthpieces in the mainstream media, have promoted a nonstop campaign of fear for almost 2 years now. Turn off your television and radios. Do your own research and question everything.With each new variant they will try and frighten you, despite the fact thatThe new "scariant" is Omicron. They don't tell you that they skipped Mu and Xi in the Greek alphabet. Why? Because Mu or Xi just don't sound scary. When you hear some brain dead parrot repeat the talking point "trust the science," politely ask them to provide a definition of science. They never can because they don't know. What they are really saying, but are too stupid to realize, is that they are saying "trust authority and don't ask questions." This, my friends, is the antithesis of science.The latest German study, you know, actually science, showed an inverse relationship between vitamin d and Covid mortality rates. The study showed,In addition, please don't let them inject this "vaccine" into your children. Why on earth would you allow an experimental drug to be injected into your children, from pharmaceutical companies that have a history of civil litigation settlements, where these same companies have blanket legal immunity from the vaccines they create, for a disease that your children are completely safe from? It's insanity. And the latest video where Trudeau explains he is excited to begin vaccinating children, looks completely psychotic and unhinged. Keep these lunatics away from your children. Your children are going to be just fine with their natural immunity.I don't know how many people will get to read this. I suspect that once certain ranks are aware of this email it will be pulled from the server. That right there speaks volumes in itself. Silencing the last message of a 21 year veteran who was forced to leave simply because he didn't tell the government whether he had a drug in his body or not, doesn't portray a leadership of transparency or good faith. On the contrary, it demonstrates both cowardice and a complete betrayal of any professed principles. Before I go, if any of you believe in courage and freedom. You aren't alone. In fact, many members feel this way and they have created their own website: mounties4freedom.com . Another concerned group of freedom loving Canadians has created action4canada.com . Check them out when you have time.Anyways, I have taken up too much of your time as it is. Always laugh at those who would spread fear, and see you in 2022.Corporal Richard Mehner, your "vaccine" free MinotaurP.S. Chief Supt. De La Gogondiere,I taped a copy of this letter on your office door, Martin Luther style. If you don't understand the historical reference I invite you to look it up.