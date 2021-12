© Sunday Today



"I think that it is a time for some careful thinking about what wins elections, and not just in deep-blue districts where a Democrat and a liberal Democrat, or so-called progressive Democrat, is going to win. I understand why people want to argue for their priorities. That's what they believe they were elected to do.



"Look, I'm all about having vigorous debate. I think it's good, and it gives people a chance to be part of the process. But, at the end of the day it means nothing if we don't have a Congress that will get things done, and we don't have a White House that we can count on to be sane and sober and stable and productive."

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton took a shot at progressive Democrats this month, appearing to blame them for the inability of the Democrat-controlled Congress to "get things done," and suggesting they could be the cause of potential party losses in the 2022 midterm elections.that took place earlier this month and aired in part on Thursday, Clinton implored Democrats to start thinking about the party's ability to win elections overall and not just in deep-blue districts where they were assured victory.Geist turned the interview's attention to the topic, asking Clinton what she saw as the current state of the Democratic Party.Clinton's comments come on the tail of a Republican upset Tensions between progressive and moderate Democrats also appeared to reach an all-time high this month asSen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., infuriated liberal colleagues after he announced he would not support the massive spending bill passed by Democrats in the House,Progressives blasted Manchin after his announcement and called on Biden to instead use executive action to implement parts of the legislation.