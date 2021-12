© Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein



About the Author:

Graham Dockery is an Irish journalist, commentator, and writer at RT. Previously based in Amsterdam, he wrote for DutchNews and a scatter of local and national newspapers.

No, he didn't make good on his campaign promise to "shut down the virus," butPresident Joe Biden admitted on Monday that "there is no federal solution" to the Covid-19 pandemic. The statement paves the way for his mandates to be scrapped, but don't expect liberals to go along willingly.Speaking during a teleconference with governors, Biden followed this statement up by declaring thatbefore shuffling onto a helicopter and departing for his home state of Delaware.to use the might of the federal government to "shut down the virus." Far from shutting down the deadly pathogen,Biden will be hammered for this failure by Republicans, but it's as much a triumph of nature as a failure of government. The Omicron variant driving the latest surge in cases is highly transmissible, and early studies suggest that vaccines may be ineffective at stopping its spread. Likewise, areas of the country with strict masking and 'vaccine passport' requirements are experiencing unprecedented surges in transmission.Against bureaucracy, Omicron is winning.And Biden's not the only high-level Democrat seemingly throwing in the towel. Asked by a reporter on Monday whether he'd reintroduce a mask mandate to "curb the spike,"- whose own fully-vaccinated Christmas party has been branded a "super spreader" event - repliedMeanwhile the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shortened its recommended quarantine time for people with Covid-19 from 10 days to five dayslikely in a bid to save the economy from being ground to a halt by employees taking sick leave en masse as they come down withaccepting that Covid-19 cannot be stamped out, and must instead be lived-with. Many, particularly those on the right, have argued this from the outset, and other countries have grasped this reality already., and now recommends that only those with symptoms "be tested and be managed according to the severity of the condition."and his administration's onerous vaccine and mask mandates remain in place.The Supreme Court in January will hear challenges to two of these vaccine mandates - one affecting healthcare workers and another potentially affecting some 80 million private-sector workers - andShould the mandates be stricken down, and there is every reason to believe they will be,Biden's masking requirement in federal buildings, along with similar rules for planes, trains and buses, could all be scrapped, as could vaccine requirements for federal workers and contractors.Yet it's foolish to believe that restrictions would be lifted nationwide overnight. Already,with no masking or vaccine requirements in place on a state level and with a governor,New York, by contrast, is still gripped by pandemic fever, with even children having to show vaccine passes to eat indoors.Covid case numbers in both states are broadly similar.If Biden's mandates were lifted, blue state liberals would beg their governors to fill the void. Even a cursory look at the online reactions to Biden's statement on Monday reveals a whole swath of Democrat voters who are in no way ready to move past the pandemic. "What a pathetic excuse for a leader," one liberal commenter wrote on Twitter, claiming thatShould federal mandates collapse,(Covid-19 deaths are dramatically lower than they were during previous surges, and the Omicron variant is significantly less deadly than previous strains)This sizable bloc of Americans were even described by The Atlantic asand they will surely demand that their leaders maintain the security theater.Absent nationwide mandates,This would, of course, continue to expand the US' mile-wide political divide.The liberal bastions of New York, California and Illinois saw the steepest population losses this year, with Florida, Texas, and Arizona seeing the most growth. Among other factors, the US Census Bureau attributes the blue loss and red gain to domestic migration.Much of this is speculation, and hinges on an imminent court decision, as well as the assumption that the Omicron variant will remain a mild one. However, should this all come to pass, and should states chart their own, vastly different, courses on Covid-19,