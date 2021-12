© Getty Images



"There's something fundamentally wrong at this point with our nation's leadership. We are facing an unconstitutional edict that I think is very targeted as a political purge, taking out some of the best and brightest soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and guardians from the Space Force."

"as fast as they can and as brutally as they can, damaging every Marine as much as they can on the way out. The one message I got from the colonel above me was: 'Tread very carefully, this is political, you will be crushed like an ant.' And he told me that because he cares about me. Do I want to continue serving in an institution that crushes people for bringing up reasonable points in defending their faith?"

"the louder I speak the tighter the screws are turned against me. When you're expected to behave a certain way and to obey certain rules and follow certain processes, and then to see on the other end that that's not a two-way street, that's a violation of my morals that I can't stand by and not speak out about."

"I saw one package from a sergeant who had attached, like, 30 pages of material to substantiate why his belief was sincere, under no lawful obligation to do so. And then to have this as a response with no individual inquiry and just a generalized assertion of governmental interest is insulting."

"On the religious side, this is absolutely a travesty what's happening. People are getting blanket denials, they're not addressing the individual concerns or beliefs of Marines who are submitting for religious accommodations, and I think that's just horribly wrong. I honestly believe that they're not really reading the packages."

"Everyone else pretty much has a voice except the military, because we are not authorized to speak out in opposition to our leadership. I've talked to so many different service members. Just recently, one of the corporals in the group was absolutely distraught because one of his friends who also declined the shot recently just killed himself. This is an absolute travesty. And I'm telling you, I am so upset about this. My heart is breaking for these people."

"My son, my cousins, they will not be signing up for service. You talk about the generational damage that was caused during Vietnam and how we treated our veterans there, this will be significantly worse."

"This is the American equivalent of Roman decimation. I've never had such a moral objection to anything in my life," the chief warrant officer said. "I have a lot of pride in my service in the Marine Corps and I just don't like where it's going. I want to stay in. I have the potential to go beyond 20 years and I would love to do that if given the opportunity."

"I think that this White House and this president are declaring a rhetorical war on what they call the unvaccinated, and they're catching the military in that same rhetorical battle. They are determined to fire, remove and I think ruin those who are challenging their mandate. This would be the most grievous injury that a commander-in-chief has imposed in his command, I think, in the history of this country."

for the COVID-19 vaccine have been granted to date, Marine Corps spokesman says.U.S. Marines are being "crushed" by President Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate asseveral active-duty Marines told Fox News Digital.for refusing the vaccine, and thousands more face the same fate after the Department of Defense's mandate on all active-duty service members went into effect for the Marine Corps on Nov. 28.a Marine Corps spokesman told Fox News.Several Marines who refuse to get the shot were granted anonymity by Fox News Digital, so they could speak freely.A major with more than 17 years of active service said:A lieutenant colonel with more than 19 years of active service said it appears that the military, specifically theOne master sergeant said it seems thatThe Marines who spoke with Fox News saidEight separate letters of denial provided to Fox News were nearly identical, citing "military readiness" as the primary reason for rejection.One chief warrant officer said:Another lieutenant colonel, who said she leads an 800-strong support group for service members who oppose the vaccine, said:Marine Corps spokesman Capt. Ryan Bruce told Fox News that as of Thursday,for religious accommodation concerning the COVID-19 vaccine mandate had been processedadding that "no religious accommodations have been approved for any other vaccine in the past seven years."Despite the Marines' claims to Fox News,There has also been a debate about what will happen with the thousands of service members who continue to refuse the shot. While they all face separation from the military,which Congress passed less than two weeks ago,Bruce said that if the sole basis for separation is vaccine refusal,Such a designation means that an individual's military service was satisfactory, but did not deserve the highest level of discharge. He said that 169 Marines have been separated from the Marine Corps for vaccine refusal so far, but he could not say how many have been separated with that designation.The first lieutenant colonel said that even a general discharge under honorable conditions results in the loss of G. I. Bill education benefits for the individual member and their dependents.Of the more than 180,000 active-duty Marines,Bruce told Fox News, however, that the number includes service members who are either currently exempt, are waiting for religious exemptions, or are new recruits who have yet to be entered into the reporting system, and thatThe Corps' most recent weekly newsletter last week said COVID-19 is a "readiness" issue, because the "speed with which the disease transmits among individuals has increased risk to our Marines and the Marine Corps' mission." When asked what effect losing thousands of members might have on Corps readiness, Bruce said, "The Marine Corps will be ready to answer the nation's call if needed."And while the Marine vaccination rate is the lowest among the military services, compared to 96-98% among the Army, Navy and Air Force,Bruce said.Which has many Marines asking, is it worth it?The major said:He added that with the current tensions in Russia, Ukraine and China,He went on to say:Earlier this month, California Rep. Darrell Issa led a group of Republicans in sending a letter to Biden saying he was committing a "grave mistake" in enforcing his military vaccine mandate.Issa spokesman Jonathan Wilcox told Fox NewsHe said: