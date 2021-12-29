© Reuters / Baz Ratner

The Israeli military has reportedly drawn up several scenarios to strike Iranian targets, but warned the government that the outcomes of such actions - or their effects on Tehran's nuclear program - were difficult to predict.According to the report, military officials have told the government the IDF was ready to strike as soon as it had approval. But it presented a number of potential consequences, including fighting breaking out with Hezbollah in Lebanon or with Hamas in Gaza.The officials also apparently reiterated previous military intelligence assessments that Iran could develop a nuclear bomb within two years if it had the intention to do so. In recent weeks, Israel has warned that it would not allow Tehran to become a nuclear state, even as negotiations in Vienna to revive the stalled 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) deal continue.Other reported considerations included Hezbollah's ability to increase its arsenal of precision missiles despite an Israeli clampdown on shipment of munitions. Similarly, the IDF cautioned that it had failed to cripple Hamas' long-range rocket array during the fighting in May. The Palestinian militant group is apparently also replenishing its numbers and rebuilding production facilities.