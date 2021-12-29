© University of Haifa



Israeli researchers say they have discovered the first evidence of social beer consumption within communities in the ancient Middle East, after finding the remains of cereal grains used to produce alcohol in a 7,000-year-old town.Beer is known to have been used in ancient times for ceremonial and religious purposes, but the find is the earliest indication of social drinking in the LevantIn the study, archaeologists from the University of HaifaStudied under a microscope, the starch showed signs of a fermentation process, pointing to its use in alcohol production.The university's Prof. Danny Rosenberg said the evidence for beer production joins "the evidence we've previously uncovered of Tel Tsaf's prosperity, expressed in its accumulation of agricultural produce, and particularly cereal, in large quantities."He added: "We can imagine Tsaf's developing community holding largescale events in which large quantities of food and beer are consumed in a social context — and not just in a ceremonial context."Rosenberg said that beyond the 2014 and 2021 finds,He stressed thatRosenberg said."We hope that in the near future, when we can isolate further evidence of beer production at the site and at other sites, we will be able to better understand the role of alcohol in ancient societies, and particularly in those that — as in Tel Tsaf — were on the cusp of significant changes in their social structure as it became more and more complex."