The European Union has raised concerns about a potential breakdown in its relations with Switzerland over EU internal market rules.European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic has told Der Spiegel that the bloc's relationship with Switzerland is at risk of becoming "obsolete" if the two sides don't address their differences over internal market rules."We urgently need to know from Switzerland whether it seriously wants to negotiate with us," Sefcovic said, adding "We have to know what we want to talk about when, so that it is clear that the discussion will not last 20 or 30 years."Relations between the EU and Switzerland are held together by more than 100 bilateral agreements dating back to 1972. Failure to move forward with negotiations could put Switzerland's place in the EU common market at risk and impact its ability to secure goods and services from member states.