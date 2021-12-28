The City of Edmonton announced Monday that, due to the extreme cold temperatures, it would be pausing "non-essential snow and ice-clearing work, including Phase 2 residential areas."In a news release, the city said: "the current temperatures present a significant risk to employees, equipment and contracted equipment."Temperatures will be monitored and operations will resume when it is safe to do so."The city said crews would continue to respond to "safety-sensitive notifications" and address "emergent and priority issues."With frostbite able to develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill, Environment Canada says to cover up all skin and to avoid outdoor activities.