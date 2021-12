© Michael Giladi/Flash90



I am not under threat from Arab criminals — I am threatened by Israeli Jews," wrote Barlev

follow a noted rise in violent attacks by Israeli extremists against Palestinians compared to previous years

Public Security Minister Omer Barlev on Monday accused fellow ministers of making him "the enemy" of West Bank settlers, after revealing that he has been given round-the-clock protection due to threats against him by Jewish Israelis.he said during a Labor party faction meeting at the Knesset.Asked by a reporter if he was concerned for his safety, Barlev said he wasn't.The minister, a member of the left-wing Labor, caused a storm earlier this month when he said. Critics, including Barlev's right-wing coalition partners, have accused him of generalizing from the actions of a few extremists to condemn an entire community.Barlev said three ministers were to blame, in an apparent reference to Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana and Communications Minister Yoaz Handel."Starting this morning I am under guard 24/7," Barlev wrote on Twitter earlier Monday.He did not specify the nature of the threats or who had made them., I hoped that the moment would not arrive when one of them would threaten me personally. But that is not the case.Prime Minister Naftali Bennett had tacitly joined other right-wing coalition members and opposition lawmakers who criticized Barlev for the remarks.ButAt the time, a man was arrested for allegedly making Facebook threats against Barlev. The suspect, 27, wrote of Barlev,Several coalition lawmakers have received stepped-up security in recent months, most of them right-wing lawmakers who have been accused of betrayal for teaming up with the left and the Arab Ra'am party.Ra'am chief MK Mansour, with the Knesset Guard ordering that he be provided a security detail. Abbas made history earlier in the year when he led his Islamist Ra'am into the coalition, which includes right-wing, centrist and left-wing parties.Religious Affairs Minister Matan. Kahana, a member of Bennett's right-wing Yamina party, is a strictly religious Orthodox Jew. He says his initiatives are aimed at strengthening Israel's Jewish character., which includes family feuds, mafia turf wars and violence against women. The community has also suffered from decades of neglect.Barlev has vowed to deal with the issue, which again grabbed headlines Sunday, when a woman was killed in a car bomb attack in an Arab neighborhood of Ramle. The incident is suspected to be tied to warring crime families in the mixed Jewish-Arab city.