Adding on additional taxes to small business to pay for the myriad of programs

"These massive bills seem to be designed to confuse the American people - a few issues become the rallying cry in the hopes that everyone will ignore the hidden elements that propel a certain agenda."

West Virginian business owners and stakeholders are speaking out in support of Sen. Joe Manchin 's opposition to Build Back Better and voicing their frustration over what they see as the media's misrepresentation of their state's best interests. Media outlets all over the country have published articles and op-eds blasting Sen. Manchin's decision to split from his party and vote "no" on President Biden 's Build Back Better agenda and rejecting his claim that his decision was informed by what's best for the people he represents in West Virginia An article in the New Yorker quoting a West Virginia Democratic operative positioned the legislator as a member of the "political class" out of touch with the identity of his constituents. The author wrote "The senator's blockade against programs that have helped his constituents escape poverty makes some question 'who matters to Joe.'" The writer went on to accuse Manchin of "losing the credibility of his connection to the very place at the heart of his identity."Others in the community beg to differ andSteve Roberts, President of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, told Fox News Digital he "fully supports" Sen. Manchin's positionand says the idea broached in the media that the senator's position is a "betrayal" of his constituents is "ludicrous."Roberts, whose nonpartisan organization encompasses local chapters from over 50 counties, says the majority of West Virginians side with him on the issue. Following Manchin's announcement of his opposition to Build Back Better, Roberts received dozens of emails and phone calls from local business owners supporting the Democrat 's move - some even going so far as to say the senator "should run for president," he said amusingly.Not all the feedback was positive, though, Roberts recalled soberly., but all of whom were outraged at Manchin's declaration and ready to take it out on the entire state."One guy called us all 'knuckle-dragging hillbillies' and said he'd never drive through our state again," Roberts said. Many of the vitriolic attacks against West Virginians went even further.Roberts, who has held his position at the Chamber of Commerce for over 30 years, was clearly disturbed by the hate mail. He seemed less affected by the fact that some would disagree with his opinion on Build Back Better, a bill he admits has "some things in it that we can all agree on," and more distressed by the disparagement of his beloved state."My point of view is, do you name-call and belittle when you have facts on your side?" Roberts said."We have facts on our side and the facts are thatCNBC painted a grim picture for West Virginia parents following the senator's announcement, quoting an activist who was "upset" that her hopes for- had been dashed.Roberts thinks killing the bill is good news for parents.Life-long Mountain State resident Rebecca McPhail, who works with dozens of local businesses daily as President of the West Virginia Manufacturer's Association, told Fox News Digital "Senator Manchin is doing the right thing for West Virginia and the United States."Like Roberts, McPhail felt thattoday.These are the very businesses that rushed to action in response to COVID "Trump's support in West Virginia is driven in large part by condescension from East and West Coast elites. Such reaction just confirmed everything West Virginians thought about their arrogance in general and the Build Back Better Act in particular."McPhail isn't alone in her opinion thatDays prior to Manchin's announcement, Republican Congresswoman Carol Miller, who represents the southernmost towns of West Virginia, held an event with the America First Policy Institute outside the state's capital that highlighted the negative impact Build Back Better would have on her district.After hearing of the senator's decision, Rep. Miller, who has been a vocal opponent to the social spending bill, told Fox News Digital, "Joe Manchin heard us loud and clear because it was West Virginians speaking, not liberal activists in New York City and California .""We are aware that