And we learned to treat each other with respect. And what does it mean? That also means treating the foundations of our traditional spiritual culture with respect. All the peoples of the Russian Federation, I would like to stress, all of them have a certain internal moral protection against this obscurantism that you've just mentioned.



If somebody thinks that a woman and a man are the same thing, they're welcome to [their opinion], but a certain common sense should exist.

As Putin's comments suggested, the whole trans and LGBTQ++ movement seems to be bound up with US foreign policy abroad. In prior months, Kremlin officials have accused US-based NGOs of intentionally trying to influence Russian society with these "new ethics" - resulting in a crackdown on the degree which they can freely operate. This as Russia has laws on the books that make it illegal to propagandize children on these issues outside of parental consent.

While the feckless RINOs in GOP leadership push demented ideas like making the Republican Party platform pro-transgender, a few men around the world are eschewing that weak, fake conservative manner of acting and are instead standing up for those traditional values that the GOP used to defend.Surprisingly, one such man is Russian president Vladimir Putin.He, during a marathon of a year-end Q&A, an event which lasted about four hours (can you imagine Brandon taking and answering questions for 4 hours?), blasted Western "gender obscurantism."According to TASS, Russian state media, Putin said:Then, replying to a journalist question about the new system of "morals" in the West, one where traditional gender notions are questioned, Putin said:He added thatand said, referring to the Russian Orthodox church, that Russians need to rely on their traditional values as an antidote. In his words, "Just like with the coronavirus pandemic one can't escape [non-traditional values coming from abroad]. We need to look for an antidote."As ZeroHedge notes, the American Globalist Empire's embrace of transgenderism and the LGBT+ agenda means that Russia and America are frequently at loggerheads over that issue. In its words:Russia is standing up for traditional values; Putin's comments and actions make that crystal clear.