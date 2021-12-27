Surprisingly, one such man is Russian president Vladimir Putin.
Comment: It's not actually surprising.
He, during a marathon of a year-end Q&A, an event which lasted about four hours (can you imagine Brandon taking and answering questions for 4 hours?), blasted Western "gender obscurantism."
According to TASS, Russian state media, Putin said:
"I adhere to that traditional approach that a woman is a woman and a man is a man. A mother is a mother, a father is a father. And I hope that our society has the internal moral protection dictated by the traditional religious denominations of the Russian Federation"
Then, replying to a journalist question about the new system of "morals" in the West, one where traditional gender notions are questioned, Putin said:
And we learned to treat each other with respect. And what does it mean? That also means treating the foundations of our traditional spiritual culture with respect. All the peoples of the Russian Federation, I would like to stress, all of them have a certain internal moral protection against this obscurantism that you've just mentioned.Finally, after citing the example of the incident where a criminal serving time for rape said he was female, was transferred to a women's prison, and then raped the woman in the cell with him, Putin expressed hope that Russians "have sufficient internal deep immune systems of protection against this obscurantism."
If somebody thinks that a woman and a man are the same thing, they're welcome to [their opinion], but a certain common sense should exist.
He added that "it is necessary to fight this [gender obscurantism] not with direct orders and shouts and accusations but with the support for our traditional values" and said, referring to the Russian Orthodox church, that Russians need to rely on their traditional values as an antidote. In his words, "Just like with the coronavirus pandemic one can't escape [non-traditional values coming from abroad]. We need to look for an antidote."
Putin has attacked the West's view of transgenderism before. In October, he slammed those in the West that are trying to push transgenderism on children, calling it "monstrous."
As ZeroHedge notes, the American Globalist Empire's embrace of transgenderism and the LGBT+ agenda means that Russia and America are frequently at loggerheads over that issue. In its words:
As Putin's comments suggested, the whole trans and LGBTQ++ movement seems to be bound up with US foreign policy abroad. In prior months, Kremlin officials have accused US-based NGOs of intentionally trying to influence Russian society with these "new ethics" - resulting in a crackdown on the degree which they can freely operate. This as Russia has laws on the books that make it illegal to propagandize children on these issues outside of parental consent.Russia is standing up for traditional values; Putin's comments and actions make that crystal clear.
