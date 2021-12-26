"I thought house demolitions to be immoral, contrary to law, and that its effectiveness is questionable. I feel that this is done in order to appease the public, even as the leadership knows this won't prevent the next terrorist attack."

Menachem (Menni) Mazuz, a former judge on Israel's highest court, told Haaretz Thursday thatHe left the Court in late 2020, when he had at least five more years of tenure ahead of him (Israeli judges retire at the age of 70).Mazuz, who is also a former attorney general, sat on several(the militants themselves have often been killed beforehand). In all cases,This brought the wrath of then President of the Court, Esther Hayut - and Mazuz was never again assigned to a house demolition case.Mazuz likened Israel's house demolitions to the punitive barbarism of the Hammurabi code (an eye for an eye, tooth for a tooth),Not about the practice of the civil administration of demolishing houses for "building without a permit." (I don't imagine the Hight Court would even hold a hearing on that practice.)Mazuz also demanded a hearing by all 11 High Court of Justice justices on the house demolition policy. But the Court's presidents, Miryam Naor and Esther Hayut, refused to hold such a hearing. Mazuz based his request on the fact that case law was made in the 1960s and 1970s, and that international human rights law had advanced significantly since.even though this legislation was deemed in the 1950s by Menachem Begin (future prime minister) asBegin was very familiar with it: He was the commander of Irgun, against which the British used the Statutes.permits the military commander, basically without any reservations, to demolish a house if he deems a hostile act of any sort was committed within it.As attorney general back in 2005,he says, but he had to contend with 40 years of HCJ rulings which considered it legal. The Court always accepted the IDF's claim the demolition was essential for security. Mazuz's committee found that in fact there is no reason to think so; that house demolitions often led to radicalization and hostile attacks.In 2009, however, Benjamin Netanyahu came to power, and the policy was re-activated - with the Court ignoring the findings of the 2005 committee.In the interview, Mazuz says he sees house demolitions as collective punishment, and thatand the next house demolition cases will bear close watching.