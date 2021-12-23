Puppet Masters
Israeli lawmaker Itamar Ben Gvir pulls gun on Arab security guards
RT
Thu, 23 Dec 2021 20:24 UTC
On Tuesday, far-right firebrand Itamar Ben Gvir, Knesset member for the Religious Zionism Party, was filmed holding a pistol as he traded threats with a security guard at the Expo Tel Aviv conference center.
According to local news, Ben Gvir got into a heated argument with the Arab security team over a parking space, after he was told he'd left his car in a prohibited spot.
The video starts with Ben Gvir attempting to hide his pistol from the camera before revealing it as he confronts a security guard, who is filming the ordeal. The lawmaker then returns his gun to its holster but doesn't let go of it throughout the altercation.
"You will not threaten me, I will take care of you," the lawmaker says, according to Israeli media, as he confronts the guards.
One of the guards then says: "If you are real men, come at me, all of you, without weapons, I will f*** up all of you." The remarks were directed towards the entirety of Ben Gvir's entourage.
Ben Gvir claimed he was made to feel like his life was in danger after two security guards directed aggressive threats at him. "I saw in front of me security guards with hate in their eyes who cursed me and threatened to harm me. At any moment they could have committed life-threatening violence," he said in a statement.
The MK also posted footage of the altercation on Twitter.
Police were called to scene and interviewed both Ben Gvir and the security guards. The MK has called for the guards to be put behind bars for the sake of public safety. His party also claimed that the "assault on MK Itamar Ben Gvir" was a "serious matter that cannot be ignored."
Reader Comments
To fight over a parking transgression with a gun in your hand seems to suggest something is amiss.
And the answer to the first question is yes - it is called: "self-defense".
Pompous zionist - big-bellied dumb ass.
I'm glad he ain't my father cause if he was, I'm sure I'd be screwed in the head.
Betcha his father was as well.
BK
"Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed. This world in arms is not spending money alone. It is spending the sweat of its laborers, the genius of its scientists, the hopes of its children. This is not a way of life at all in any true sense. Under the clouds of war, it is humanity hanging on a cross of iron."
Comment: The "assault"??? Not wanting to observe parking guidelines like everyone else? Ben Gvir is the exemplar of Israeli lunacy: arrogant, entitled and potentially violent.
More on this nutcase: