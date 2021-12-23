Budapest will stick to its immigration laws despite a European court ruling, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on December 21, as his nationalist FIDESZ party is bracing for what promises to be a closely fought national election due early next year.Last month, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ruled that Budapest broke EU law by allowing police to physically "push back" asylum seekers across the Serbian border.When Orban's justice minister asked Hungary's Constitutional Court to review the CJEU ruling,But the court also struck down the government's bid to challenge the European court's decision.The conflict with the EU over democratic standardsdealing a blow to Orban's hopes for reelection since the country's economy relies heavily on the funds from the bloc to boost growth.Orban, 58, faces a united opposition as inflation hit at a 14-year-high and the budget deficit has spiked to record levels.He said he would also pursue another contested issue: a referendum on LGBT rights.