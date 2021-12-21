© Reuters/Peter Nicholls



UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's woes grew on Monday, as new figures showAn opinion poll released byfound thatThe poll comes in the wake of a wave of allegations that a number of Conservative Party ministers and their staff - including Johnson and his office - had breached lockdown restrictions last year.Meanwhile,since he entered Downing Street in 2019. Some 64% of respondents said they felt he was doing "badly" as PM.The latest figures mark a steep decline in support for the Conservative leader, who, in April 2020, secured a record-high approval rating of 66% as he worked to combat the Covid pandemic.The findings also come a day after The Guardian publishedDowning Street has defended the image, claiming it shows a "work meeting." despite bottles of wine and a cheese board being visible.This is the latest alleged infringement of the rules to rock the government, withlast week after it was claimed he was aware of or attended two gatherings at his own office in December last year. Senior civil servant Sue Gray has taken over the investigation.