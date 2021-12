© project veritas

Wednesday night, Project Veritas published graphic texts and videos of a CNN producer fantasizing about molesting his fiancé's daughter.According to the outlet, one text exchange featured the producer telling the source how his fiancé's daughter was "wearing very closely cut bottoms at the pool," before graphically describing how he could see the outline of her genitals.The CNN producer also allegedly solicited sexually explicit photos of the source's underage daughter.The source told the outlet that she "felt disgusted" and felt the need to come forward because "these people with power seem to get away with it."She then provided a recording in which the producer allegedly said, "...after I'm done having my mouth on her, I'm going to walk up and put my crotch very close to her face," he said referring to the minor, "...slowly unzip my zipper and just guide her head a little closer and I'm just going to have her kiss the head and I'm going to put her hand on it so she can feel what the hard flesh feels like."She added, "I do not want this girl to be a victim. I'm not a journalist. I'm not a detective to people with power seem to get away with. I just want this kid to be safe."Project Veritas said that they contacted authorities, and then to ensure the safety of the children, reached out to their mother.Once that had been done, the outlet contacted CNN to inform them of the allegations that then request a comment but did not receive a response.These new allegations come after the arrest of former CNN employee, John Griffin , who has been charged with three counts of using a facility of interstate commerce to attempt to entice minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity.