"Iran currently has terrible cards; its economic situation is difficult. Therefore, there's room for international pressure - diplomatic, economic and military - so that Iran will stop its fantasies about the nuclear program."

Cranking up the coordination

"Providing conditions for military commanders to test Iranian missiles with real targets will cost the aggressors a heavy price."

"The stronger the Palestinian Authority is, the weaker Hamas will be. We won't reach a diplomatic agreement under the current government, but we certainly should and can promote practical steps in the economic realm, and we're doing so. I informed the Americans that in addition to the steps we have already taken, we're working on additional steps, like bringing in a 4G cellular network, building in certain places in Area C and economic initiatives."

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Saturday that he had ordered the Israeli army to prepare for the possibility of a military strike on Iran.a senior defense official said.In a briefing in Florida, Gantz said the nuclear talks have yielded "no progress" and thatOn Thursday night,in Washington. He said he told his American counterpart:Gantz and Austin also discussed increasing both countries' preparedness to counter Iranian aggression.On his U.S. trip, the Defense Minister also met withon Thursday, as part of his effortIsrael has made an effort to improve its coordination with the U.S. on the issue, and thethan his predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, the American sources added.Earlier on Saturday, American sources involved in the Iranian issue said thatThe sources were referring toThe Iranian media reported in June thatRegarding the fire that broke out in September, Iran's official media quoted the Revolutionary Guards as saying thatThe reports didn't mention the source of the fire.On Thursday, Reuters quoted a senior American official as saying thatA senior Iranian military official was quoted by the Iranian news agency Nournews on Saturday as warning thatGantz also said that he discussed Israeli-Palestinian relations with American officials, primarily economic and civilian issues. He said:Area C is the part of the West Bank that is under full Israeli control, according to the Oslo Accords.