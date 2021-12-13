© Sputnik/Prosecutor's Office



100km south of Moscow, after a teenager blew himself up with an improvised explosive device on Monday in an apparent attempted suicide bombing.According to a source quoted by news agency TASS,Citing an unnamed law enforcement source, the news agency reported that a man entered the site at around 8am and blew up the door of the Orthodox school located on the property. Police have identified the suspect aswith some media reports suggesting that he may have been motivated by a hatred of the teachers and nuns, or was previously bullied at the educational facility.The convent, named Vladychny, was founded in the 14th century.Police are currently conducting an investigation into the explosion."On December 13, an unknown person detonated an explosive device on the territory of a nunnery in Serpukhov," said Olga Vradiy, the Moscow Region spokesperson for the Investigative Committee. "Investigators and forensic experts... immediately went to the scene."