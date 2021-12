© Dan Kitwood/Getty Images



"Given the nature of this group and its links with other states and security organisations much more candour is required. It's essential in a democracy that those accepting hospitality from an organisation such as this are fully transparent".

© Creative Commons



Le Cercle

"the group is largely European and American" and its members include "Members of Parliament, diplomats, members of the intelligence community, commentators and businessmen from over twenty-five countries."

'Security conference'

'Shadowy body'

© UK Government



'Possible action'

"Within the wider Cercle, a smaller gathering called the Pinay Group met on occasion to discuss possible action."

About the Authors:

Matt Kennard is chief investigator at Declassified UK. He was a fellow and then director at the Centre for Investigative Journalism in London. Follow him on Twitter @kennardmatt



Mark Curtis is the editor of Declassified UK, and the author of five books and many articles on UK foreign policy.

, was described by former Conservative minister Alan Clark in his diaries asEven the group's existence is only occasionally disclosed. It is unclear how influential Le Cercle - which is believed to meet twice a year, once in Washington DC and once elsewhere - actually is.Declassified has found thathave been funded by Le Cercle. Kwarteng was given £5,258 to travel to Bahrain in June 2019 for a trip jointly funded by Le Cercle and the Gulf regime, which is one of the UK's closest allies., the justice secretary from 2017-18, anda justice minister from 2010-12, were previously funded by Le Cercle to attend meetings in Washington DC and Madrid.who served as a justice minister under Theresa May, was previously chair of Le Cercle.are also linked to the group.who sat on America's most powerful court from 1986 until his death in 2016, attended at least one Le Cercle meeting while sitting on the court.Other ministers known to have been funded by the group includethe latter being the only known Labour associate.Zahawi and Stewart both claim , despite their senior roles in Le Cercle, that they don't know how the networking group is funded. A "Whitehall security source" told the Daily Telegraph thatKenny MacAskill MP, a former Scottish justice secretary, told Declassified:Le Cercle was founded in the 1950s by conservativeThe only information about the group to have recently appeared in public comes from a 2012 letter written by its then chair Lord Lothian, who is Michael Ancram, a former chair of the Conservative party.It stated thatLe Cercle's meetings were said to cover "mostly foreign policy but also some domestic issues" and are held under "strict" Chatham House rules, where everything said is off-the-record. Attendance ranges from 80 to 100 people.Other chairs of the group have included Conservative life peera former chancellor. Lamont was funded to attend the same Le Cercle meeting in Bahrain in 2019 as Kwasi Kwarteng.writes in his diaries he attended a Le Cercle meeting at St James's Court Hotel in Westminster in June 2016. He described it as "a long-standing, slightly crazy security conference which I've been going to for years."The only significant article on Le Cercle published in the British press appeared in the Independent in 1997. It named Duncan, then a Conservative MP, as one of the group's "leading political lights".Declassified last week revealed thatthe judge who will soon decide Julian Assange's fate in his extradition case.Attendees at Le Cercle meetings have included the former US director of national intelligence,former US national security advisersas well as the former US defence secretaryis also listed as a one-time attendee. It is not known if any of these political figures attended while in post.The Independent article, based on anonymous sources within Le Cercle, noted the group meets "discreetly in the dining-room of the Beefsteak and other right-wing clubs". Beefsteak is an elite members-only club near Leicester Square.Le Cercle's current political activities are unclear. South African online media outlet the Daily Maverick found declassified documents in Pretoria which showedThe apartheid regime, they found, "helped fund the organisation, and hosted several meetings."In November 2009, Le Cercle paid £1,020 for David Lidington, then a shadow foreign minister, to fly to Washington "to speak to a meeting of Le Cercle about Middle East policy". The trip also included "meetings with US administration officials about various foreign policy matters." Lidington went on to serve as Europe minister and justice secretary, remaining an MP until 2019.Le Cercle paid forand his wife to go to Morocco in 2002, the year after Hague stood down as Conservative Party leader. In December 2006, the group also paid forto attend its conference in Delhi, India.A year later, it paid for Blunt to attend its meeting in Madrid alongside Labour MP Margaret Beckett. The amounts given to Hague, Blunt and Beckett to finance their attendance at the Le Cercle meetings were not declared to parliament's register of interests.Then in December 2018, Conservative MPsIn 2019,But neither previously declared their roles despite being members of parliament's powerful Foreign Affairs Committee at the time.Sir Alistair Graham, the former Chair of the Commission for Standards in Public Life, calledLe Cercle's administrator last year was Beverley Gayner who was working as a research assistant in Zahawi's parliamentary office.It is unclear which other British MPs are involved with Le Cercle or have attended its meetings. Stewart and Zahawi told PoliticsHome they paid their own expenses to attend international Le Cercle meetings. This suggests more MPs are involved than can be deduced from publicly available information.Only some information from insiders has appeared in public about Le Cercle. In 1993,a memoir by Brian Crozier, who was a member of Le Cercle from 1971 to 1985.but it is now out of print.Crozier worked with the CIA and MI6 and was also a former official in the Foreign Office's cold war propaganda unit, the Information Research Department. He wrote that theCrozier wrote that "within the wider Cercle, a smaller gathering called the Pinay Group met on occasion to discuss possible action." It is unclear what activities the group engaged in.Crozier noted thatIn 1979, Crozier presented a "planning paper" to Le Cercle intended to secure changes of government in the UK and Germany.Other listed objectives wereand