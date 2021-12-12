Sixty-nine percent of Americans give Biden a thumbs down on his handling of inflation with only 28 percent approving, while 57 percent disapprove of how he has guided the economic recovery, an ABC News/Ipsos poll shows.
Biden also gets poor marks for his handling of gun violence (66 percent disapprove, 32 percent approve), crime (61 percent disapprove, 36 percent approve), and immigration (63 percent disapprove, 34 percent approve).
Comment: With those numbers and people still believe that Biden won the election less than a year ago? Undeniable Mathematical Evidence The Election Was Stolen From Trump
The president, whose job approval ratings have been tanking since August, gets higher marks for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic (53 percent approve, 45 percent disapprove), and rebuilding the US with his infrastructure plan (53 percent approve, 43 percent disapprove).
Comment: His infrastructure plan, 53% approve of something that has yet to even materialise.
But his approval rating for the coronavirus is the lowest since he took office in January, falling from 69 percent to 53 percent.
Comment: That's saying something, because the propaganda media are working more closely on manufacturing the Covid hysteria than on most of their other coordinated efforts, and yet he's still losing support. That might have something to do with the increasingly clear failure, and harm, of the experimental jabs, and the freedom they promised to provide.
While the poll shows Biden struggling with his administration's domestic challenges, it also found that Americans are skeptical of his response to the Russian troop buildup on the Ukrainian border.
The poll shows that 55 percent disapprove of how he's handling relations with Russia (42 percent approve), and only 38 percent say they trust Biden to negotiate with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
Comment: Again, considering the propaganda assault against Russia, that is very revealing. Although Biden's addled state and his inability to even stay awake during numerous high profile events is undeniable.
Biden and Putin held a more than two hour virtual summit on Ukraine last week as the US and Western nations warn the Kremlin of the devastating consequences for Moscow if it invades.
Asked about mask mandates in their states, most - 38 percent - say the rules should stay the same, while 34 percent say they should be stricter and 27 percent opt for less strict.
A slight majority (51 percent) support federal regulations requiring businesses with more than 100 employees mandate employees be vaccinated for COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing, while 47 percent oppose such rules.
The poll surveyed 524 people between Dec. 10-11.
It has a plus/minus 5.0 percentage points margin of error.
Released by whom? Who did the polling and how were people chosen? What were the exact questions asked?
This is total crap, probably pulled hot and steaming out of some CIA flack's ass.