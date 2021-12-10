Secret History
Study pinpoints timing of Chicxulub asteroid impact
Florida Atlantic University
Thu, 09 Dec 2021 18:16 UTC
"Time of year plays an important role in many biological functions such as reproduction, feeding strategies, host-parasite interactions, seasonal dormancy, and breeding patterns," said DePalma. "Hence, it is no surprise that the time of year for a global-scale hazard can play a big role in how harshly it impacts life. The seasonal timing of the Chicxulub impact has therefore been a critical question for the story of the end-Cretaceous extinction. Until now, the answer to that question has remained unclear."
For decades, it has been known that the cataclysmic Chicxulub asteroid impact hit the Yucatan peninsula 66 million years ago. The impact triggered the third-greatest extinction in Earth's history, dramatically changing global biomes in ways that directly relate to current global ecological crisis. Yet, the finer details of what happened after impact and how those events led to the third-worst mass-extinction in Earth's history remain very hazy.
The new study was a long-term effort that started in 2014 and applied a combination of traditional and cutting-edge techniques to piece together a trail of clues enabling identification of the season for the Chicxulub impact event. DePalma examined the Tanis research locality in southwestern North Dakota, one of the most highly detailed Cretaceous-Paleogene (KPg) boundary sites in the world, to understand the inner workings of the extinction event. The research provides important new data while building new academic bridges.
Using radiometric dating, stratigraphy, fossil pollen, index fossils, and a capping layer of iridium-rich clay, the research team laboriously determined in a previous study led by DePalma in 2019 that the Tanis site dated from precisely the time of the end-Cretaceous Chicxulub impact.
The same study documented that a massive surge of water, triggered by the impact, was the cause for the rapidly deposited drape of sediment that locked the event in time and preserved the only known impact-caused vertebrate mass-death assemblage at the KPg boundary. The densely packed tangle of plants, animals, trees, and asteroid ejecta enabled a unique opportunity to work out the fine details of the KPg event, the biota that succumbed to it, and the environment in which they lived.
"The fossil record is a key to understanding biotic response to global-scale hazards, without which we would be ill-equipped to properly respond or react to modern events," said DePalma. "This modern utility of the fossil record is highlighted by the fact that we currently appear to be perched at the threshold of another episode of global biotic stress."
The unique structure and pattern of the growth lines in fossil fish bones from the site, similar to a barcode, showed that all of the examined fish died during the spring-summer growth phase. High-tech isotopic analysis of the growth lines provided independent confirmation of this, showing a yearly oscillation that also terminated during the spring-summer growth.
The team further supported their findings by overlaying multiple additional lines of evidence. Examination of juvenile fossil fish was supported in part by cutting-edge Synchrotron-Rapid-Scanning X-Ray Fluorescence (SRS-XRF) carried out at the Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Lightsource (SSRL), providing a novel way of seasonally dating the deposit.
Comparing the sizes of the youngest fish to modern growth rates enabled the team to predict how long after hatching the fish were buried. Comparing this to known modern spawning seasons enabled them to deduce what seasonal range was represented by the deposit at Tanis - spring to summer, just as indicated by the bones.
"The beauty of any great discovery such as this is that it is a chance to give back to the scientific community, and to the world," said DePalma. "It not only answers important questions, but also sparks new minds to reach forward and achieve."
Research at the site is far from complete, and additional upcoming projects hope to uncover more details about this interesting and significant slice of time. Multiple researchers from other institutions, who are not part of the main study, have examined the site in addition to the primary research team, and there is no indication that this rich collaborative process will end anytime soon.