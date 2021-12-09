fireball
Live Weather Cameras and Bramon recorded a thunderous meteor that crossed the sky over Minas Gerais and São Paulo in the early hours of Monday (6th). In some cities it was not possible to see it, but its light illuminated the sky. Check the locations below:

- Guaxupé/MG - Sicoob Agrocredi
- Divinópolis/MG - Next Internet
- Lagoa da Prata/MG - Semper Internet
- Patos de Minas/MG - IDS Observatory / Ivan Soares - Bramon (2 cameras)

- Marília/SP - Unimar - Bramon
- Nhandeara/SP - Renato Poltronieri - Bramon
- Pitangueiras/SP - JC Salerno - Bramon (2 cameras)


