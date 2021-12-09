© TWITTER

You're expected to understand that gender is not as binary as school, your eyes, and your own experience have led you to believe

The media describes these events as "mostly peaceful protests," as broadcast reporters

stand

in front of burning buildings.

Big tech companies go into overdrive to stop the spread of what they call disinformation.

The media lines up commentators to claim the story was, yet again, "Russian disinformation."

are the same people telling you now that the vaccine is safe, that you must take it, and that if you don't, you will be a second-class citizen.

Konstantin Kisin (@KonstantinKisin) is a Russian British comedian based in the U.K. and the co-host of TRIGGERnometry.