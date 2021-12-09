© Reuters / Fabrizio Bensch

The Berlin authorities have expanded the Covid-19 health pass rules to railway and metro platforms, with its latest decision, who often seek protection from cold weather there.Those without health certificates will be barred from entering the platforms, while security staff and "specially trained inspectors" will conduct checks and enforce the regulations, the city government said in a statement on its website. All "other parts" of the train stations will still be accessible to anyone, they added.The city also said that a "daytime meeting place" for around 200 homeless people will be soon be open at a large restaurant in the city center known as the Hofbrauhaus. "A good alternative, including a testing option, will be created for all those who would otherwise only have access to the train stations," a social services official told local media.The city also currently offers around 1,150 places in overnight shelters for the homeless.In early December, the German capital once again tightened restrictions amid a rise in Covid-19 cases. The rules limit the number of people taking part in large-scale events - 5,000 for outdoor venues, and half that number for indoor gatherings. Restaurants and pubs, as well as clubs and discos, have so far been allowed to stay open, though dancing is prohibited.