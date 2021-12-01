Former White House national security adviser and ardent supporter of QAnon, Michael Flynn, allegedly suggested the far-right political conspiracy theory movement is in fact a disinformation campaign orchestrated by the CIA.Flynn publicly pledged allegiance to the right-wing conspiracy group last summer, which first originated on internet message boards.Wood recorded and posted it to his Telegram channel on Saturday.The group has previously been classified as a national security threat by the FBI.Among their beliefs are that the government, businesses and press have been captured by a global cabal of elite, Satan-worshipping pedophiles led by top Democrats which took the form of 'deep state', which Donald Trump opposed.Flynn, who is a retired three-star US army general at one time ran the Defense Intelligence Agency pledging allegiance to the conspiracy movement in a video posted to Twitter in July 2020.In May, he was filmed speaking in Dallas, Texas at a QAnon conference suggesting a Myanmar-style military coup should happen in the US.Many of those who participated in the 6 January insurrection at the US Capitol were QAnon believers including 'QAnon Shaman' Jacob Chansley who was sentenced to more than three years in jail last week.Wood, who is right-wing lawyer and supporter of QAnon, has been on the offensive attacking Flynn and various former allies after he was disowned by his old client, Kyle Rittenhouse.Wood and Rittenhouse most recently clashed over Wood's attempts to lay claim to the $2million in crowdfunding cash used to pay for Rittenhouse's bail.Wood recently accused Flynn and former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell of failing to help him to overturn Trump's 2020 election result leading to a rowing and squabbling between them and others on the far-right.