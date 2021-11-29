© Dimitris Sideridis



Some shoot out of the soft rock like reptiles bathing in the sun. Others are mysterious depressions resembling an ancient board game played all over the world. And a few are straight-up puzzling.On a desolate and windswept corner ofHere, people centuries agoas a canvas on which they carved symbols, motifs and objects that they observed in their environment.Overall, archaeologists have found a total of some 900 rock carvings, or "petroglyphs," at Al Jassasiya., usually seen from above but also depicted in linear profile, among other symbols and signs."AlthoughFerhan Sakal, head of excavation and site management at Qatar Museums, told CNN, referring to the petroglyphs of ships seen from a bird's-eye view."These carvings represent a high degree of creativity and observation skills [on the part of] the artists who made them," he said. "Also [of] abstract thinking, as they were not able to see the dhow (a traditional ship) from above."-- though some carvings can even be seen in the heart of Doha's Al Bidda Par, overlooking the Corniche, a popular waterfront promenade.Over six weeks in late 1973 and early 1974, a Danish team led by archaeologist Holger Kapel and his son Hans Kapel undertook a study which painstakingly cataloged the entire site in photographs and drawings., leading some to believe that these were used to play mancala, a board game popular in many parts of the world since antiquity in which two contestants drop odd and even numbers of small stones into the depressions. Others have disputed this theory, pointing to the fact that some of the holes at Al Jassasiya are too small to hold any of the stones, while others can be found on slopes -- an impractical choice that would have resulted in the counters falling out.Further suggestions include the cup formations being used in some way for divination; or for the sorting and storage of pearls; or as systems to compute the time and tides.So, what were they actually for and what do they mean?"It is very difficult to answer," acknowledged Sakal, who also does not side with the board-game theory. "We have no direct clues about the motifs used in Al Jassasiya," he said."In my opinion, they might have a ritual meaning and function, which is very old so that it cannot be explained ethnographically."Butconceded Sakal, explaining that petroglyphs -- and rock art, in general -- are very challenging to date."There are wild hypotheses about the age, ranging from Neolithic to late Islamic times," he added., including the development of new techniques specific to limestone carvings.While experts, they all agree that the most fascinating -- and unusual -- carvings at the site are those of the boats.These creations provide important information about the types of vessels used in the thriving fishing and pearling industries (for centuries, the mainstays of Qatar's economy), as well as their various elements.They contain several details, such as crossing ribs and holes likely showing the placing of masts and thwarts. In some cases, a long line from the stern depicts a rope ending either in a traditional Arabic anchor (triangular stone anchor with two holes) or a European one (a metal anchor with a long shank and two curved arms, first used in the region about seven centuries ago).Frances Gillespie and Faisal Abdulla Al-Naimi wrote in "Hidden in the Sands: Uncovering Qatar's Past." "This is how they would have looked when the boats were anchored out on the pearl banks and the oars were left in place for the divers to cling to and rest each time they came up."Experts say they can only speculate as to why there is such a high concentration of ship carvings at Al Jassasiya, compared to other coastal petroglyphic sites in Qatar.Gillespie and Al-Naimi noted."BothIt may be that the oldest of the ship carvings are echoes of a folk memory reaching far back into pre-historic times."Whatever the reason, visitors should remember to take water with them and wear a hat and sunscreen when wandering among the carvings to ponder their meaning.The fenced site does not have any shaded areas, so the best times to visit are at sunrise and sunset. Al Jassasiya is located just south of the popular Azerbaijani Beach, so an excursion there can also be combined with a relaxing day beside the sea.