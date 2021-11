© Youtube/Jeff Pearce



The meeting comes as Western states continue to posture themselves as neutral in the conflict

the diplomats' Sunday discussions are in lock-step with the TPLF's political program

Video footage has emerged of several Western diplomats meeting with leaders of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF),Top US, UK and European UnionAccording to investigative journalist Jeff Pearce and given to him. The source said the meetingOn the center's website Among those seen in the video are US Ambassador to Somalia Donald Yamamoto; Vicki Huddleston, former Chargé d'Affaires ad interim to Ethiopia; former US deputy assistant secretary of defense for African Affairs and US assistant secretary of state for Africa; and Berhane Gebre-christos, a longtime TPLF official who served as Ethiopia's ambassador to the United States for 10 years after it came to power in 1992 until 2002 and was later Ethiopia's ambassador to several European countries, the EU, and to China. Berhane was also foreign minister from 2010 until 2012. He was introduced in the meeting as a "chief representative of the TLF," an older name for the TPLF.The meeting also included a host of former ambassadors to Addis Ababa from European countries, including former UK ambassador to Ethiopia and longtime representative of British affairs in Africa Robert Dewar; former EU ambassador to Ethiopia Tim Clarke; former French ambassador to Ethiopia Stéphane Gompertz; former Spanish ambassador to Ethiopia Carmen de la Peña; and former Finnish ambassador to Ethiopia Kirsti Aarnio.During the two-hour meeting, Berhane's program and that Abiy's intention from the very beginning of his 2018 election was to consolidate power around himself and use the Tigrayan people as a pariah with which to do it."Abiy is not listening, he's not listening at all right now," Yamamoto, the US envoy to Mogadishu, asked Berkane. "And how are you going to reach him? A person who's really in a corner. And [African Union envoy Olusegun] Obasanjo has not been extraordinarily helpful or very active, and so are there any other opportunities that you see?", because it seems as if the situation is only becoming more drastic," Huddleston told Berhane."Even if Abiy sticks to his guns, which unfortunately he seems to be doing,Indeed, while the TPLF was the dominating force of the Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF), the government that replaced the Marxist Derg military government in 1992, its 27 years of rule saw a sizeable part of Ethiopian industry and military power moved from other parts of the country into the northern Tigray state. This was in accordance with the group's manifesto drawn up in 1976 , which rejected the notion that Tigrayans had any connection to other Ethiopians and called for creating a separate nation-state of "Greater Tigray."Simon Tesfamariam, executive director of the New Africa Institute, told Radio Sputnik's By Any Means Necessary on Tuesday that in the manifesto,"So the Ethiopian people and Eritrean people are naturally going to say 'no more' to this ," Tesfamariam told hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman. "There's no way they're going to support something like this. But the United States, seeing that they had TPLF, a minority regime that doesn't even represent the people of Tigray -, 1.5 million Tigrayan people on food aid. They didn't care about the people of Tigray. So, terrorist attacks against the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, by al-Qaeda*,to depose the Islamic Courts Union, the country's first government in 15 years of civil war, which paved the way for the rise of al-Qaeda affiliate al-Shabaab.The coalition's other member parties, each of which hailed from a different Ethiopian ethnic group, rejected further TPLF rule and chose Abiy, an Oromo, as their new candidate. He was reelected in July by a large majority."On November 4 ... they started to use the hashtag #TigrayGenocide. Before you could even tally up who was dead and where the bodies were, right off the bat they were using the #TigrayGenocide hashtag. And it became a campaign, found no evidence of such a genocide in Tigray, although it did document human rights abuses by all sides in the conflict.During the first several months of the conflict, the US did not take particular note, butBy September,for actions that "contributed to the crisis and conflict, which have undermined the stability and integrity of the Ethiopian state."The very deep irony is that Sunday's secretive Zoom meeting planning the dissolution of Abiy's government was just nine days after the US Treasury announced the sanctions against Asmara.On Tuesday, Abiy said he was taking personal control over the fight from the front, as the TPLF was rumored to have captured the town of Debre Sina, 190 kilometers from Addis Ababa. Meanwhile, US special operations forces in Djibouti, which borders Ethiopia to the east, were put on standby in case they were needed to help Americans in the embassy in Addis Ababa, according to CNN.