More than 4,000 years ago, one of the most advanced societies in ancient China, referred to as "China's Venice of the Stone Age" for its complex water management system, disappeared suddenly.The reason for the abrupt collapse of Liangzhu City hasn't been clear until now, but according to a new study published in the journal Science Advances,The ruins of Liangzhu City can be found in the Yangtze Delta, around 160 kilometres southwest of Shanghai, all that remains of an advanced society that existed around 5,300 years ago.Liangzhu has only recently been recognized for its archeological significance, with the United Nations declaring it a World Heritage Site in 2019, but it is one of the earliest societies to display advanced water infrastructure.The archeological site was also rich in jade artifacts, with thousands of intricately carved pieces found during excavations.It had been posited before that flooding could've led to the demise of the city, but it hadn't been proven."A thin layer of clay was found on the preserved ruins, which points to a possible connection between the demise of the advanced civilization and floods of the Yangtze River or floods from the East China Sea," Christoph Spötl, a geologist with the University of Innsbruck and one of the authors of the new research, said in a press release. "No evidence could be found for human causes such as warlike conflicts. However, no clear conclusions on the cause were possible from the mud layer itself."In order to confirm that a climate event caused the end of this society, which existed for 1,000 years, researchers dug through archives containing data on caves in the area. Specifically,"These caves have been well explored for years," Spötl said. "They are located in the same area affected by the Southeast Asian monsoon as the Yangtze delta and their stalagmites provide a precise insight into the time of the collapse of the Liangzhu culture, which, according to archeological findings, happened about 4,300 years ago."