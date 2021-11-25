"We've had difficulties persuading some of our partners, particularly the French, to do things in a way that we think the situation deserves. I understand the difficulties that all countries face, but what we want now is to do more together - and that's the offer we are making."

Dozens of people including a young girl have died trying to cross the Channel to the UK in an inflatable dinghy, officials say, in what is the deadliest incident since the current crisis began.Two survivors are in intensive care while police have arrested four people suspected of being linked to the drownings. Thewho held aon Wednesday to discuss the incident, said he was "appalled" by the tragedy. He then suggested the French government had not always approached the problem of the crossings "in a way we think the situation deserves". People trafficking gangs were "literally getting away with murder", he said. However, laterThe French interior minister, Gérald Darmanin, said that the dead included five women and a girl. He told an impromptu news conference in Calais thatHe said 34 people were believed to have been on before it sank.He said that authorities found 31 bodies and the two survivors, although French press reportsIt is unclear what country the victims originally came from, Darmanin added.A rescue operation is under way in the Channel by air and sea as French and British authorities search for anyone still in the water.Asked by broadcasters in Downing Street what was going to change after Wednesday's tragedy, Johnson said the two governments should work closer together. He said:Meanwhile Macron said that France "will not let the Channel become a cemetery" and promised to "find and condemn those responsible" for the tragedy. No 10 said the two leaders had spoken and agreed "to do everything possible to stop the gangs responsible for putting people's lives at risk".In a statement, it said:Refugee charities urged the government to save lives by opening safe routes for asylum seekers to apply to come to the UK without taking to the sea.Enver Solomon, the chief executive of the Refugee Council, said:An emergency search was sparked at about 2pm when a fishing boat sounded the alarm after spotting several people at sea off the coast of France.One fisher, Nicolas Margolle, told Reuters he had seen two small dinghies earlier on Wednesday, one with people onboard and another empty.He confirmed there were more dinghies trying to make the 21-mile journey on Wednesday because the weather was good. "But it's cold," Margolle said.Whitehall sources told the Guardian that they had recorded 14 deaths among people crossing the Channel in small boats since August 2019 before this incident. They also claimed that seven other people had been reported missing - five of those in the last month.The latest deaths follow others reported but unverified in the Channel in recent weeks, amid a record number of people attempting the crossing. On 11 November, a total of 1,185 people arrived in England by boat, the most in a single day.Until now, the largest loss of life in the Channel from a single boat came in October last year when a Kurdish-Iranian family of five died after the boat they were travelling in sank. They were Rasoul Iran-Nejad, 35, Shiva Mohammad Panahi, 35, Anita, nine, Armin, six, and 15-month-old Artin, whose body washed up on the coast of Norway months later.A number of people are also believed to have reached Britain in small boats on Wednesday, with people seen being brought ashore in Dover by immigration officials. The Dover strait is the busiest shipping lane in the world.It was widely expected that the number of crossings would reduce in the winter. Instead, bigger boats have been used to bring people to the UK in greater numbers. November has been the busiest month on record with more than 6,000 having reached the UK, despite colder and rougher weather and sea conditions.Tom Davies, Amnesty International UK's refugee and migrant rights campaign manager, said the charity wasThe British government has accused France of failing to control the situation.France says it has increased its success rate in stopping the crossings, with 62.5% of departures being stopped in 2021, up from about 50% last year.