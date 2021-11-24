© Twitter

Major health organizations across the world have changed several definitions of medical terms, including the definitions for "vaccine," "herd immunity" and "pandemic," which in turn have a significant impact on everyday life. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now considering changing the definition of "fully vaccinated"



Israel and Australia have already pushed back the goal post. Citizens must get a booster at six months after their second jab or lose all "passport freedoms." Australian premier Daniel Andrews has actually stated that, going forward, life for the vaccinated will "be about the maintenance of your vaccination status"



Updating the definition of "fully vaccinated" will also have the side effect of skewing mortality statistics, giving government another round of ammunition for false claims. We've been repeatedly told that we're now in a pandemic of the unvaccinated, and this lie will gain new traction once fully vaccinated people are dropped into the unvaccinated category, six months after their last dose



The National Basketball Association is urging players who got a single-dose Janssen shot as recently as two months ago to get a Pfizer or Moderna booster, or face game-day testing starting December 1, 2021. Players who completed a two-dose regimen are being told to get a booster at the six-month mark



The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is already talking about expanding its COVID-19 vaccine rule, so that small businesses with fewer than 100 employees may also be required to force the jab on their employees or face stiff fines. The public comment period closes December 6, 2021

What Is a 'Vaccine'?

"'Herd immunity', also known as 'population immunity', is a concept used for vaccination, in which a population can be protected from a certain virus if a threshold of vaccination is reached."

Definition of 'Fully Vaccinated' May Soon Be Rewritten

'Fully vaccinated persons are those who are ≥14 days post-completion of the primary series of an FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine' ... 'We may need to update our definition of 'fully vaccinated' in the future,' [CDC director Rochelle] Walensky said during a press briefing."

How Is Segregation Even Remotely Acceptable?

The redefinition of "fully vaccinated" will be a means to enforce never-ending booster shots, as your vaccine pass will expire at a certain time after each dose and, with it, all of your so-called "freedoms." It's quite clear that the whole idea behind vaccine passports is to create segregation.

New Definitions Will Skew Mortality Statistics Too

"'The most vulnerable group right now are those people who have been inoculated with two doses and not the third,' Mr. Bennett said in a cabinet meeting last week, adding that they behaved as if they were fully protected, but weren't."

NBA Players Face New Booster Rules

The government in Australia is confiscating people's bank accounts and cancelling their driver's licenses to recover COVID fines. They're also canceling unemployment benefits and shutting down bank accounts until people get the jab. Such actions can be automated once banking is tied to a digital health pass.

"Wake up, sheep. The NBA is already mandating the vaccine booster now. This won't ever end, we [are] going to make 100% healthy people get COVID shots every six months for the rest of their lives?"

On what planet do we continue to mandate drugs for people who are not sick? Say NO."

"This world and league is getting more asinine by the day."20

We Must Unite Against Tyranny

"To be clear about what OSHA is doing — they're clearly not doing science, because they reject immunity through prior infection, they reject the Israel study ... that shows people who have recovered from COVID have strong protection ...



Make no mistake about it, those individuals who have gone through a normal vaccination series for COVID, you will be determined to be unvaccinated very soon. They will do that.



They're going to tell you, 'You're unvaccinated and you have to get a booster, otherwise you could face loss of employment. That is going to happen ... So, this is just the tip of the iceberg. It's going to get more restrictive. There's going to be more power brought to bear going forward if we don't stand up now."

"The emergency temporary standard, issued by the Labor Department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and scheduled to go into effect on Friday, is presented as only applying to firms that have 100 or more employees. But OSHA is seeking public comments on that aspect of the standard, and it may be ultimately expanded to include smaller businesses, the agency said in the 490-page document.22



OSHA said it is 'soliciting stakeholder comment and additional information to determine whether to adjust the scope of the ETS,' or emergency standard, 'to address smaller employers in the future.'"