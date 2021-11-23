Still Buying the Official Narrative ...
Look around you. Do you see many people, including family, friends and colleagues, who are still buying into the official narrative - even at this stage in the game when there has been so much information to destroy it? Even when Big Pharma have admitted the vaccine was never designed to stop transmission? Even when recent statistics from VAERS (as of November 12th 2021) show 875,653 adverse events following COVID vaccines and 18,461 COVID vaccine deaths? We need to recall that the 2010 Harvard Pilgrim Health Care study concluded that under 1% of vaccine adverse events or side effects are ever reported; going by that, that would mean 87 million COVID vaccine injuries and 1.8 million COVID vaccine deaths in the USA - a nation of 330 million (over 1/4 of the country injured). Mass murder is certainly no exaggeration.
Clinical Psychology Professor Explains Mass Formation
In this interview on The Pandemic Podcast, Mattias Desmet, a professor of clinical psychology at the Belgian University of Ghent, explains the psychological reason why so many still buy into the narrative. He outlines 4 conditions that need to be present that allow people to fall for an absurd official narrative, become hypnotized and fall into what he calls mass formation. Mass formation (also known as mass psychology, mob psychology or crowd psychology) studies how human behavior is influenced by large groups of people. This brief description gives an overview of it. Gustave Le Bon, Sigmund Freud, Leon Festinger and Philip Zimbardo have all contributed to the understanding of this concept. Essentially, when people become part of a crowd, they deindividuate. There is a tendency for people to give away their personal identity, self-responsibility, self-awareness, guilt, empathy and other individual morality-related attitudes and behaviors. A mob mentality can take over.
Desmet cites the following 4 conditions as necessary precursors to mass hypnosis:
1. Lack of social bond/connectedness
2. Lack of meaning/sense making
3. Free-floating anxiety and psychological discontent
4. Free-floating frustration and aggression
When you have a society where there is already a lot of general anxiety, and where people are uprooted psychologically and spiritually because they are disconnected from their essence and their purpose (and from other humans too), they are ripe for exploitation. The NWO controllers melded together this free-floating anxiety with the fear of the virus (fear of disease/death). I encourage all readers to familiarize themselves with the NWO blueprint which was revealed in 1969 by Dr. Richard Day. It talks about how the world would be socially engineered so that everything would be chaotic and in a constant state of flux, and people would be encouraged to move away from their hometowns and families, so that people would be more disconnected from each other and feel less grounded.
Desmet describes how such people with these 4 conditions develop a very small field of attention, both mentally and emotionally, and seem unable to expand it even when faced with the facts. He gives examples from historical totalitarian regimes, saying that usually only around 30% of the population becomes hypnotized. Another 40% is not hypnotized but is cowardly, too afraid to speak up. This is why people must continue to speak out now during the COVID scamdemic. Historically, once the opposition is silenced or destroyed, the dictator becomes even more monstrous, metaphorically devouring his own children (killing his own people/supporters) as Hitler and Stalin both did.
Mass Hypnosis Leads to Mass Psychosis
Mass hypnosis isn't even the final destination. It can go even further into mass psychosis, where an entire population becomes infected with madness and loses its ability to think clearly and rationally. Sound familiar? This After Skool/Academy of Ideas video does a great job of explaining mass psychosis - an epidemic of madness that occurs when a large portion of society loses touch with reality and descends into delusions. With anxiety already present in large amounts in the population, the foundations were already there to generate a pandemic of compliance - for that is what Operation Coronavirus really is, a pandemic of compliance. With decades or even centuries of relentless propaganda, the general population was a fertile ground for seeds of collectivism and authoritarianism to be sown and grown.
The Corona-Initiation Ritual and the COVID Cult
Beyond mass hypnosis and mass psychosis, we can even take this analysis one step further - into the subconscious realms and into the occult. The mass psychosis video touches briefly on how people can more effectively be brought under the heel of totalitarianism by isolation. This is something I highlighted in a July 2020 article entitled Exposing the Occult Corona-Initiation Ritual where I outlined how the lockdowns, quarantines, masks, social distancing and other COVID restrictions mimicked the exact elements of a ritual. In a later article entitled The COVID Cult and the 10 Stages of Genocide, I suggested that we are actually dealing with the phenomenon of a cult - the COVID Cult.
Take a look at this list of cult characteristics below found at this website and ask yourself - how many of these apply to the COVID Cult?
Think about all the unaccountable adoration that has been heaped on Gates, Fauci and the vaccine.
Think about all the excessive zealotry and commitment that has gone into establishing the (utterly false) dogma that SARS-CoV-2 and COVID are respectively the most dangerous virus and disease - ever.
Think about all the censorship that has occurred in a vain attempt to obliterate dissent.
Think about all the effort that has gone into fostering the division, separation and the us vs. them mentality.
Think about the way the ends justifies the means (COVID vaccine injuries and deaths don't matter because we must stop the virus at any cost). Think about all the shame and guilt hurled at those standing for bodily autonomy (dirty, selfish anti-vaxxers who will kill Grandma).
- The group displays an excessively zealous and unquestioning commitment to its leader, and (whether he is alive or dead) regards his belief system, ideology, and practices as the Truth, as law.
- Questioning, doubt, and dissent are discouraged or even punished.
- Mind-altering practices (such as meditation, chanting, speaking in tongues, denunciation sessions, or debilitating work routines) are used in excess and serve to suppress doubts about the group and its leader(s).
- The leadership dictates, sometimes in great detail, how members should think, act, and feel (e.g., members must get permission to date, change jobs, or marry — or leaders prescribe what to wear, where to live, whether to have children, how to discipline children, and so forth).
- The group is elitist, claiming a special, exalted status for itself, its leader(s), and its members (e.g., the leader is considered the Messiah, a special being, an avatar — or the group and/or the leader is on a special mission to save humanity).
- The group has a polarized, us-versus-them mentality, which may cause conflict with the wider society.
- The leader is not accountable to any authorities (unlike, for example, teachers, military commanders, or ministers, priests, monks, and rabbis of mainstream religious denominations).
- The group teaches or implies that its supposedly exalted ends justify whatever means it deems necessary. This may result in members participating in behaviors or activities they would have considered reprehensible or unethical before joining the group (e.g., lying to family or friends, or collecting money for bogus charities).
- The leadership induces feelings of shame and/or guilt in order to influence and control members. Often this is done through peer pressure and subtle forms of persuasion.
- Subservience to the leader or group requires members to cut ties with family and friends, and radically alter the personal goals and activities they had before joining the group.
- The group is preoccupied with bringing in new members.
- The group is preoccupied with making money.
- Members are expected to devote inordinate amounts of time to the group and group-related activities.
- Members are encouraged or required to live and/or socialize only with other group members.
- The most loyal members (the "true believers") feel there can be no life outside the context of the group. They believe there is no other way to be, and often fear reprisals to themselves or others if they leave — or even consider leaving — the group.
- Authoritarian Leadership
- Exclusivism
- Isolationism
- Opposition to Independent Thinking
- Fear of Being "Disfellowshiped"
- Threats of Satanic Attack
Final Thoughts: Implications of the Mass Hypnosis/Psychosis for Those Outside the Cult
The entire COVID scamdemic has been a giant occult ritual. This is because the forces that run the world are steeped in black magic, seeking to shape the world after themselves. People participate in rituals to show they belong to the group. The more absurd the ritual is, the better it functions as a ritual - it becomes unique to that group. Anyone under the ritualistic spell may accurately be said to be a member of the COVID Cult. This explains the astonishing ease with which people forgot their self-respect, their common sense, their innate immune systems and their unalienable, sovereign, inherent, god-given human rights ... and threw them all in the gutter over a supposed "emergency." What else could explain it?
So what are the implications of all this for those who outside the cult who maintained their sanity? Well, we have to treat those in the COVID cult as under a spell of delusion, trauma and mind control. We have to figure out the best ways to deprogram them. Meanwhile, we must remain grounded in our own sanity and inherent rights as the NWO controllers try to turn the pressure up on those around the world who are outside the cult.
Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles, author of the book Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and senior researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Steemit and Odysee/LBRY.Sources:
*https://thefreedomarticles.com/internet-of-bodies-pushed-by-wef-klaus-schwab/
*https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/vaers-cdc-covid-vaccine-data-injuries-5-year-olds/
*https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uLDpZ8daIVM
*https://www.alleydog.com/glossary/definition.php?term=Mass+Psychology
*https://thefreedomarticles.com/new-world-order-blueprint-revealed/
*https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=09maaUaRT4M
*https://thefreedomarticles.com/exposing-the-occult-corona-initiation-ritual/
*https://thefreedomarticles.com/covid-cult-and-the-10-stages-of-genocide/
*http://cultresearch.org/help/characteristics-associated-with-cults/
*https://andynaselli.com/sociological-characteristics-of-cults
*https://thefreedomarticles.com/satanic-black-magic-rules-the-world/
Comment: See also: