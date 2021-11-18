mapped
Strong magnitude 6.2 earthquake at 35 km depth

Date & time: Nov 18, 2021 14:08:05 UTC
Local time at epicenter: Friday, Nov 19, 2021 12:08 am (GMT +10)
Magnitude: 6.2
Depth: 34.9 km
Epicenter latitude / longitude: 5.3134°S / 153.7363°E↗ (Solomon Sea, Papua New Guinea)