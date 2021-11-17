"... when a new influenza virus appears against which the human population has no immunity, resulting in several, simultaneous epidemics worldwide with enormous numbers of deaths and illness."

What Is a 'Vaccine'?

Definition of Herd Immunity No Longer Has Scientific Basis

"'Herd immunity', also known as 'population immunity', is a concept used for vaccination, in which a population can be protected from a certain virus if a threshold of vaccination is reached."

Definition of 'Fully Vaccinated' May Soon Be Rewritten

"Currently, the CDC's definition is the following: 'Fully vaccinated persons are those who are ≥14 days post-completion of the primary series of an FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine' ... 'We may need to update our definition of 'fully vaccinated' in the future,' [CDC director Rochelle] Walensky said during a press briefing."

How Is Segregation Even Remotely Acceptable?

New Definitions Will Skew Mortality Statistics Too

"'The most vulnerable group right now are those people who have been inoculated with two doses and not the third,' Mr. Bennett said in a cabinet meeting last week, adding that they behaved as if they were fully protected, but weren't."

NBA Players Face New Booster Rules

Ultimately, this system will enslave everyone in it

"Wake up, sheep. The NBA is already mandating the vaccine booster now. This won't ever end, we [are] going to make 100% healthy people get COVID shots every six months for the rest of their lives?"

We Must Unite Against Tyranny

"To be clear about what OSHA is doing — they're clearly not doing science, because they reject immunity through prior infection, they reject the Israel study ... that shows people who have recovered from COVID have strong protection ...



Make no mistake about it, those individuals who have gone through a normal vaccination series for COVID, you will be determined to be unvaccinated very soon. They will do that.



They're going to tell you, 'You're unvaccinated and you have to get a booster, otherwise you could face loss of employment. That is going to happen ... So, this is just the tip of the iceberg. It's going to get more restrictive. There's going to be more power brought to bear going forward if we don't stand up now."

"The emergency temporary standard, issued by the Labor Department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and scheduled to go into effect on Friday, is presented as only applying to firms that have 100 or more employees. But OSHA is seeking public comments on that aspect of the standard, and it may be ultimately expanded to include smaller businesses, the agency said in the 490-page document.



OSHA said it is 'soliciting stakeholder comment and additional information to determine whether to adjust the scope of the ETS,' or emergency standard, 'to address smaller employers in the future.'"