A strong hailstorm painted the center of the city of Puebla white this Sunday night. In addition to the rain and some electric shocks, the state capital experienced a hailstorm in different parts of the city. The images of the natural phenomenon went viral on social networks.Fortunately, so far no victims have been registered from this natural phenomenon. The entity's authorities have announced that the rains and electric shocks will continue during these days.In addition to asking for precautions when driving, the Puebla authorities announced that the low temperatures will continue, so they asked citizens to take precautions when leaving , when driving and also keep warm at all times. Along with Puebla , the north of the state of Tlaxcala has also been affected by inclement weather.(Translated by Google)