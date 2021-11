© Joe Raedle/Getty Images



"The vast majority of the quitting we've seen in 2021 has been job switching. Industries that usually hire people out of work may have shifted their approach toward poaching."

and job openings remained near a record high as labor shortages continue throughout the country.according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) report released Friday. The number of job openings remained near its August level ofExperts believe the record-setting job departures resulted partially from workers with better pay, more convenient hours and improved benefits and working conditions, according to The Washington Post. Delta variant cases surged in September, causingNick Bunker, an economist at Indeed, told The Wall Street Journal:Additionally, inflation with the Consumer Price Index increasing 0.9% in October, bringing the