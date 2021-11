In an interview with Prostasia 's Noah Berlatsky Old Dominion professor Allyn Walker justified feelings of pedophilia and the people who have them. Walker wants to destigmatize feelings of pedophilia, digs into the idea that pedophilia is simply a sexual orientation that a person should not act upon, and claims that trying to get pedophiles to not be pedophiles would be akin to "conversion therapy," which they say is "not at all effective."Walker, who uses they/them pronouns, was speaking about the research in their new book, A Long Dark Shadow: Minor Attracted People and Their Pursuit of Dignity, a book justifying the feelings of pedophiles. Walker is an assistant professor in the sociology and criminal justice department at Old Dominion University."First of all, because I think it's important to use terminology for groups that members of that group want others to use for them. And MAP advocacy groups like B4UAct have advocated for use of the term that they've advocated for it primarily because it's less stigmatizing than other terms like pedophile."Walker, who did clearly state that "child sexual abuse is never ever okay," also claimed that "non offending maps by definition do not abuse children so their behaviors are moral but they're still being subjected to this same idea that they're bad people."Walker claims that there should be no stigma against pedophiles because it leads pedophiles to believe that "they're destined to commit an offense against a child." This, Walker believes, could make it hard for them to "realize that it's a choice that they have, and that there's help out there if they feel some kind of temptation to commit an offense."Instead of therapy to help pedophiles no longer be attracted to children, Walker recommends "some kind of affirming therapy where their provider understands that their attractions don't make them a threat..."This, Walker said, would "focus on preventing child sexual abuse" because it would "more effectively focus on getting help to people who are at risk of committing an offense."Walker talked to many pedophiles for their book, who attested to the conflict between feeling love for children and not wanting to hurt them and knowing that acting on their attraction would be hurtful to children.For others, Walker said, they had no coping strategies because they knew they would never commit an offense to satisfy their sexual urges. To those who have issues with Walker's research, Walker recommends they read their book.The Prostasia foundation is a not-for-profit group that is reportedly attempting to legitimize pedophilia under the guise of helping children. They seek to prevent child abuse by elevating and destigmatizing those who would abuse them.