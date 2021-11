Pundits and policymakers alike have made it a habit to deny that Critical Race Theory (CRT) is being taught in America's public schools. But an Indiana school administrator's revelations provide a good idea of what, exactly, the education establishment is really saying when it repeats this line to parents."When we tell you that our schools aren't teaching Critical Race Theory, that it's nowhere in our standards,," Tony Kinnett, who works as a science coach and administrator for Indiana's largest school district, said in a video posted to Twitter last week.What Kinnett described is at the heart of CRT, a destructive ideology that rejects the ideals on which America was founded in exchange for a culture of fear that prioritizes victimization. It's an ideology that pits children against each other by categorizing them as either the oppressors or the oppressed, and one that demands they be judged by the color of their skin rather than by the content of their character. CRT teaches that the American Dream "is a lie, and that this nation is fundamentally based on slavery, racism, and hate," as Goldwater Institute Executive Vice President Christina Sandefur said last week at Goldwater's Annual Dinner They deserve true academic transparency. But far too often, education bureaucrats' idea of "transparency" is to tell parents that CRT isn't being taught, call it a day, and hope those parents just go away quietly.Kinnett's video makes it clear many public schools have zero interest in allowing parents to make an informed choice. "When schools tell you we aren't teaching Critical Race Theory it means one thing," he said. "Go away and look into our affairs no further."Keep looking, indeed. But parents shouldn't have to. There's a better way.Joe Setyon is a Digital Communications Associate at the Goldwater Institute.