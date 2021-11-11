© Francelle Azzopardi.

Heavy rainfall throughout the night caused several streets to flood early on Thursday morning.Gozo appeared to be the worst hit, with flooding reported in Għajnsielem. In Marsalforn valley, the streets turned into rivers.Maltese Islands Weather website saidMayor Kevin Cauchi issued an appeal for residents to be careful.A resident of Għajnsielem said Pjazza tad-Dehra was impassable and the area around Amabile Cauchi playing field was under water.Low-lying Marsa and Qormi also reported street flooding and traffic was reduced to a crawl. In Gżira, the council urged motorists to avoid Sir Charles Cameron Street because of a fallen tree.At Żejtun, a pole toppled over because of high winds, blocking a lane on Tal-Barrani Road. The traffic lights were also not working."It is super busy and scary," said one motorist.Manhole covers were dislodged at Birkirkara/Lija Valley Road and at Kappara near the roundabout, creating further hazard to drivers.One driver said it took her 90 minutes to get from Żebbuġ to Santa Venera.