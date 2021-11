Former President Barack Obama accused retired Navy doctor and Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson of betrayal for suggesting that President Joe Biden isn't mentally up for the job and should be forced to pass a cognitive test, the Republican has revealed.In a podcast with fellow Republican Rep. Jim Banks, Jackson said that"He just tore me up," said Jackson, who was the White House doctor for former Presidents George W. Bush, Obama, and Donald Trump.And it was a betrayal of the trust that he and his administration put in me and he was so disappointed in me and yada, yada," said Jackson."It was unbelievable," Jackson added.Still, he said, Biden continues to show signs of mental stress. Biden, at 78, is the oldest-ever president in office.," said Jackson."I know what that job entails, both physically and mentally, and how demanding it is.," he said.