Former President Barack Obama accused retired Navy doctor and Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson of betrayal for suggesting that President Joe Biden isn't mentally up for the job and should be forced to pass a cognitive test, the Republican has revealed.

In a podcast with fellow Republican Rep. Jim Banks, Jackson said that just 20 minutes after he tweeted a note about Biden's recent mental flubs, the former president wrote him a "scathing" email.

"He just tore me up," said Jackson, who was the White House doctor for former Presidents George W. Bush, Obama, and Donald Trump.

"An entire page about how disappointed he was in me and how it's beneath me as a physician and beneath me as an officer in the military to be attacking Joe Biden like this. And it was a betrayal of the trust that he and his administration put in me and he was so disappointed in me and yada, yada," said Jackson.

"It was unbelievable," Jackson added.

The first-term lawmaker said the event showed how the media and Democrats have a double standard when judging presidents. He viewed Trump as strong-minded but convinced him to take a cognitive test to quiet critics. He said Trump answered all questions correctly.

But when he called for the same thing for Biden, he was assailed.

Still, he said, Biden continues to show signs of mental stress. Biden, at 78, is the oldest-ever president in office.

"All I know is that he's got age-related cognitive decline, right. He is not mentally fit right now. He's 78 years old and you can see it. You don't need to be a physician to look at him and to look at his behavior and some of the other stuff, just the way he shuffles away, stares off into space," said Jackson.

"I know what that job entails, both physically and mentally, and how demanding it is. And I can tell you right now, I'm 100% sure that Joe Biden is incapable of doing that job," he said.