O:H header
The FDA in the US recently approved the Pfizer Covid vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 for emergency use authorization. This has left a number of people, those who still have the ability to think and aren't just driven by fear, to ask the question "is this really necessary?" or more accurately "isn't this dangerous?" As has been well-publicized, children aren't really affected by Covid to a large extent as there have only been 100 deaths in this age group since the beginning of the pandemic (all of them likely having commorbities).

Children don't really catch Covid, and when they do, they usually don't produce symptoms. Meanwhile, the chance of adverse reactions to the vaccine itself is, at the very least, not negligible. In fact, Dr. Toby Rogers recently conducted his own risk-benefit analysis (since Pfizer, the FDA and the CDC haven't bothered to do one) and found that the vaccine would kill 117 in order to save 1 life - and that was a conservative estimate.

Is this just a money grab or is there something more sinister going on here?

Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we discuss the case.


Running Time: 00:35:24

Download: MP3 — 32.4 MB