The Saudi media published images of the Al-Namas governorate north of the Saudi capital in white, documenting cold, heavy rain and low air temperatures of 4 degrees Celsius.The weather condition prompted residents and visitors to enjoy the beautiful scenery of the severe cold covering some parts of the province and the rain lovers to flock to the place to monitor the situation.The Saudi newspaper, Sup, reported that competent officers were deployed on the roads to alert motorists and deal with any emergencies.It is noteworthy that al-Namas and all the southwestern highlands of the kingdom were subjected to unstable weather on Sunday afternoon, which led to thickening of clouds, rain and severe cold.