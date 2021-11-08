Florian shared his experience on Instagram:
Myocarditis, Pericarditis and Trivial Mitral regurgitation! Thank you Pfizer.
Just want to share my annoying experience after vaccination and perhaps have some testimonials and similar stories around Freedivers. Did you get better?
After my 2nd dose I noticed that my heart rate was way higher than normal and my breath hold capacities went down significantly. During sleep, I'm at 65-70bpm instead of 37-45bpm. During the day I'm now always over 100bpm instead of 65bpm, even when I sit down and relax. I once even reached 177bpm while having dinner with friends !!!! 10 days after my 2nd jab, I went to see a cardiologist and he told me it's a common side effect of Pfizer vaccin, nothing to worry about, just rest it will pass. 40days after 2nd jab, I had no progress so I went to see another cardiologist and got diagnosed with Myocarditis, Pericarditis and Trivial Mitral regurgitation! Which is basically an inflammation of the heart muscles caused by the immune system and some tiny leaks of blood from the valves that no longer close properly. I'm now struggling to reach 8min breath hold, 150m dyn and I even have a strong urge to breathe doing 40m dives. 30% decrease on my diving performance roughly.An echogram showing damage to Florian's heart:
My first thought and recommendation to Freedivers around the world is to choose a vaccine which is done the old fashion way like Sputnik, Sinovac, Sinopharm etc...instead of those new mRNA vaccines.
The news comes shortly after French tennis player Jérémy Chardy and triathlete Antoine Méchin were forced to suspend their seasons after a severe adverse reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine.
Comment: Perhaps some of the most persuasive arguments to people who are on the fence about vaccine damages are the athletes who are seeing their performance drop off a cliff post-vaccination. These are people who are diligently in-tune with their bodies with any deviation from the norm being immediately recognizable. Even those who aren't getting obviously sick after vaccination, athletes immediately know when something has gone off with their bodies.
See also: