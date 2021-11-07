© AFP 2021 / DAPHNE BENOIT

Estonian soldiers serving at the Gao military base in Mali mistakenly opened fire on British soldiers who did not follow security protocols when approaching the base, no one was injured, Estonian media reported on Saturday.The incident occurred when, Postimees newspaper said. Estonian soldiers guarding the base opened fire on the vehicle because the, the newspaper noted.The Estonian defense forces spokesman Taavi Karotamm confirmed to Postimees that the incident took place and stressed that the Estonian soldiers strictly followed all the rules and security procedures. He added thatin the shooting.Estonian forces have been part of. Their duties include patrolling the area near the Gao settlement and providing security at the French military base alongside 1,500 soldiers from different countries.