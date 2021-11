© Reuters / Joshua Roberts



Schumer traveled to the island, along with other high-profile New York politicians, for the annual SOMOS Puerto Rico Conference to help advance Latino representation in the state's government."Schumer is feeling the music at Somos," New York Times reporter Emma Fitzsimmons said in a Friday night tweet with a video of the senator dancing., with 13 Republicans voting in favor of the legislation and six Democrats voting against it.; it also requires masking at both indoor and outdoor events with more than 50 people.Additionally, the Somos website notes that in Puerto Rico, "masks are required in all indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status," including for children ages two through 11.Schumer's office did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Fox News.Nearly 70% of Puerto Rico's adult population is fully vaccinated, and the island has a moderate COVID-19 transmission rate compared to the United States' mostly high transmission rate, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).Mask, vaccine and other COVID-19-related requirements have been largely politicized since the early days of the pandemic as government leaders continue to take vastly different stances on certain measures being imposed on the public.Masks are still required in public places, including schools and grocery stores, in counties across the U.S. in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.Some places like New York City require people to present proof of vaccination in order to enter indoor restaurants and other businesses without a mask.