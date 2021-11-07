UNM campus
© UNM
University of New Mexico campus
Over 250 students at a university in New Mexico have failed to comply with a vaccine mandate that required them to be fully inoculated by Friday, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

The news outlet reported that 256 students at the University of New Mexico's campuses failed to get the COVID-19 vaccine or even attempted to address the university's requirements ahead of a Friday deadline. The university required that students either get inoculated or request an exemption for the jab.

Those who received an exemption are required to provide proof of a valid COVID-19 test on a weekly basis. Students can undergo regular weekly testing if they have either not received a vaccine or an exemption, but this policy only applies in the fall semester, according to the news outlet.

A spokesperson for the university, Cinnamon Blair, told the Albuquerque Journal that 164 students who failed to comply with the university's vaccine mandate came from the school's Albuquerque campus.

However, the majority of students at its campuses have complied with the vaccine mandate. The latest data from the university indicates roughly 92 percent of all of its students have been vaccinated, while 4.4 percent are exempt.

The COVID-19 vaccine mandate also applies to its staff and faculty. Blair told the Albuquerque Journal that while there have been four staff separations (meaning that their employment was terminated) no faculty have received notices of separations at the time of the article's publication.

Roughly 96 percent university staff are confirmed to be vaccinated and 98 percent of faculty have received their shots.

About 85 percent of people aged 12 years and older in New Mexico are at least partially vaccinated, while 73 percent are fully vaccinated, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

The Hill has reached out to the University of New Mexico for comment.