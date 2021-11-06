Rain of different intensity, accompanied by lightning and thunder lashed separate areas of the country on Friday, and intermittent fog was formed, due to weather fluctuations, as the region was affected by a superficial air depression from the northeast accompanied by air depression and a cold air mass in the upper layers of the atmosphere, causing the flow of quantities of steam, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).The formation of intermittent fog, which lasted for 7 hours started at 1am until 9am on Razeen in Abu Dhabi, Madinat Zayed, Hameem, Bida and Dafas in the Al Dhafra, and on various parts of the country.Light rain started at 2.00pm on Friday, on Wadi Al Qur and the Khatt area in Ras Al Khaimah. Light to medium rain with lightning and thunder fell on the south of RAK, which turned into heavy rain on Idhn and heavy rain with lightning and thunder on Al Saadi, while moderate rains fell on the Sharjah-Kalba road and other areas of the country.The lowest temperature of 16.2°C was recorded in Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah at 6:15am on Friday at 6.15am.