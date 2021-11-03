Earth Changes
Woman bleeds to death after attack by pack of dogs while out for a run in Argentina
Mirror
Tue, 02 Nov 2021 12:40 UTC
Florencia Ledesma managed to phone her police brother Enzo after being savaged by at least half a dozen animals on waste ground near her home.
He raced to the scene on his motorbike and managed to scare off the dogs by shooting at them with his gun when they jumped on him.
College student Florencia was virtually unconscious with bite wounds to her arms, legs and chest by the time an ambulance arrived and was pronounced dead soon after reaching hospital.
The dogs were still on top of her when her brother reached the scene and managed to disperse them with gunshots after they tried to attack him.
Florencia's aunt Rosa Ledesma, who managed to see her injured relative before the ambulance arrived to take her away, told a local newspaper: "All she asked for was water.
"I put water in her mouth but after a short while I realised she wasn't moving anymore and that's when I think she was already dead."
"Rest in peace Florencia Ledesma.
"Life took us down different parts but today I remember you as the excellent person you were.
"I cannot believe something like this has happened when you had such a great future in front of you and objectives to reach.
"My sincere condolences to your loved ones."
It was not clear last night if the dogs were strays or have an owner who has been identified.
Police were using drones in the area where the attack happened to try to track down the animals which are still said to be on the loose.
The victim jogged every evening as part of a keep-fit routine because she intended joining her brother in the police force and wanted to be in top shape to pass her physical exams.
She chose the waste ground where she was attacked because she felt safer than the streets around her home there had been a recent mugging, local reports said.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Best of the Web: 11 FEET of snow pounds Alaskan ski resort + Asia braces for a harsh winter
- Javelina attacks near Tucson, Arizona - 4 in as many weeks
- Woman bleeds to death after attack by pack of dogs while out for a run in Argentina
- Best of the Web: "Sinister": Gov't scapegoating unvaccinated, dividing society, Irish MP declares during debate over extension of 'emergency' powers
- Some states short hundreds of snowplow drivers as winter nears
- Facebook to shut down facial recognition technology and delete data on a billion people's faces
- Knife-wielding attacker shot by Paris railway security after shouting 'France is ruled by the Islamic State' - media reports
- Superb show of Northern Lights in Iceland
- Landslide after heavy rain kills 11, leaves several others injured in Colombia
- UK exams must avoid 'offensive' & complex language and negative stereotypes to help disadvantaged students, watchdog says
- 2 dead after days of heavy rain and floods in Sri Lanka
- Best of the Web: Ice Age Farmer Report: Farmers panic, can't get supplies to grow food
- Eruption of Nevado del Ruiz Volcano in Colombia expels ash to 2,500 meters
- A final stand against Donald Trump, or Republicans' finest hour? Why Virginia's election is a referendum on America's future
- QAnon believers claim JFK Jr. will 'reappear' in Dallas, declare Donald Trump President
- FDA grants vaccine emergency use authorization for children age 5-11: 'We're never going to learn about how safe this vaccine is unless we start giving it'
- Why Fauci and the global cabal insist your children be injected for 'protection' against a disease that poses no threat to their health
- Panopticon: How mass imprisonment was normalized by mainstream academia
- Ten red flags in the FDA's risk-benefit analysis of Pfizer's EUA application to inject American children 5 to 11 with its mRNA product
- Billionaire political meddlers, disinformation agents launch 'Good Information Inc.' to fight disinformation
- Best of the Web: "Sinister": Gov't scapegoating unvaccinated, dividing society, Irish MP declares during debate over extension of 'emergency' powers
- A final stand against Donald Trump, or Republicans' finest hour? Why Virginia's election is a referendum on America's future
- Why Fauci and the global cabal insist your children be injected for 'protection' against a disease that poses no threat to their health
- Ten red flags in the FDA's risk-benefit analysis of Pfizer's EUA application to inject American children 5 to 11 with its mRNA product
- Billionaire political meddlers, disinformation agents launch 'Good Information Inc.' to fight disinformation
- 'Stock up' on daily necessities, China says, amid new Covid outbreak
- Judging the Judges
- 'That's what getting everybody vaccinated is all about': Buttigieg admits US supply chain issues won't end until the pandemic does
- Kremlin responds to claims Russian troops are 'massing' on border with Ukraine
- The world is laughing at Joe Biden: 'Needs a retirement home and a bowl of soup'
- Ukraine refutes Wapo report of Russian troop buildup near its borders, follows Ukraine drone strike on breakaway region of Donbass
- Will China pop the global everything bubble?
- Kinzinger speaks out on leaving Congress, 'cancer' in the Republican Party
- Bellingcat funded by US and UK intelligence contractors that aided extremists in Syria
- Biden job approval plummets to 42 percent: survey
- Barclays Bank boss quits ahead of report into link to sex offender Jeffrey Esptein
- Man accused in Sicknick case: 'We've all been destroyed'
- As COVID hits defense factories, some workers push back on vaccine mandate
- US defense establishment alert to 'stunning' Chinese military advances
- Biden administration may pay millions to migrant families separated at border under Trump
- Facebook to shut down facial recognition technology and delete data on a billion people's faces
- Knife-wielding attacker shot by Paris railway security after shouting 'France is ruled by the Islamic State' - media reports
- UK exams must avoid 'offensive' & complex language and negative stereotypes to help disadvantaged students, watchdog says
- Best of the Web: Ice Age Farmer Report: Farmers panic, can't get supplies to grow food
- QAnon believers claim JFK Jr. will 'reappear' in Dallas, declare Donald Trump President
- Panopticon: How mass imprisonment was normalized by mainstream academia
- NBC mocked for spinning 'Let's Go Brandon' as threat of violence against Biden after gun sellers use meme as marketing ploy
- Australians fired for refusing Covid vaccine search social media for 'welcoming' employers
- Multiple people injured after 2 passenger trains collide inside tunnel near Salisbury, Britain
- Compulsory Covid vaccines for NHS workers could trigger winter staff crisis
- Iowa's GOP governor signs bill allowing those fired for refusing Covid-19 vaccine to get unemployment benefits
- One brave ICU physician reporting Covid-19 vaccine injuries leads to a dozen more
- At least 4 dead after high-rise building under construction collapses in Nigeria, trapping workers
- Best of the Web: American Airlines cancels another 250 flights, blames 'bad weather and staffing issues'
- Monty Python icon Terry Gilliam has new live production CANCELLED after staff uproar over 'transphobic' views
- Early closure of bars and restaurants had no impact on the spread of Covid in Japan
- Drug companies win in California opioid crisis lawsuit
- Mandating vaccine for NHS staff would lead to winter staffing crisis, should wait until April - Providers Chief
- Authors of Great Barrington Declaration got it right — Lockdowns were a disaster, especially for young people
- Indian television exposes how Pfizer bullies and blackmails countries who need supplies of COVID shots
- Climate change fueled witch hunts....Then and now
- Domestic horses' mysterious origins may finally be revealed
- Vikings beat Portugal to the Azores, new study reveals
- Pierre Teilhard de Chardin's Transhumanism and the Cult of the Fourth Industrial Revolution
- Relationship between the Olmec and Mayan cultures revealed by similarities of ceremonial centres
- Why Israeli fascists are more honest than liberal Zionists
- New study suggest Homo Bodoensis may be the ancestor of modern humans
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Plato All the Way Down: Solving Biblical Mysteries with Russell Gmirkin
- Best of the Web: 536 AD, the year the sky went dark
- The surprising origins of the Tarim Basin mummies
- The discovery of an ancient nobleman tomb could rewrite Egyptian history
- Stealing a nation: The secret SAS mission to capture the Middle East's oil artery
- Sumatran fishermen may have finally found Lost Island of Gold
- Secrets of the exceptional diatretic vase revealed, recently discovered at 4th century Paleo-Christian necropolis in Autun, France
- Horses domesticated 4,200 years ago in the steppes of Black Sea region, DNA analysis reveals
- 60,000 years ago humans lived in the rainforests of Laos
- Oldest evidence of humans on Tibetan plateau may also be handprint art
- Vikings present in North America in 1021 C.E., new dating in Newfoundland suggests
- The Hopewell Airburst Event
- Hundreds of ornate, rock-cut tombs discovered in 1,800 year old ruins of Turkish city
- New Comet P/2021 U3 (Attard-Maury)
- Newly discovered skin cell may underlie inflammatory skin disease
- Plants use RNA to communicate with neighbours
- Needle-free vaccine patches coming soon, say researchers and makers
- Roman concrete from noblewoman's tomb still stands strong 2,000 years later, new study reveals why
- NASA's Juno probe offers first 3D view of Jupiter's atmosphere, inner workings of Great Red Spot
- Leprosy identified in wild chimpanzees for the first time
- Previous periods of abrupt climate change cannot be explained by current scientific models
- Brain implant gives blind woman basic artificial vision in scientific first
- 'Lost extinction event' uncovered for the first time, claimed more than 60% of Africa's primates
- Study finds California condors can have 'virgin births'
- Scientists create 'superionic ice' in a lab
- Lab study: Coronavirus A.30 variant 'efficiently evades' antibodies induced by Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines
- Are we on the verge of chatting with whales?
- Early Earth was bombarded 10x more than previously estimated
- Twelfth century literature and space-age data help map 3,000 years of auroras
- Deepest earthquake ever detected struck 467 miles beneath Japan in 2015
- Surprisingly simple process enables the synthesis of ammonia under mild conditions
- Three stunners throw down another challenge to traditional Darwinism
- Scientists find strange black 'superionic ice' that could exist inside other planets
- Best of the Web: 11 FEET of snow pounds Alaskan ski resort + Asia braces for a harsh winter
- Javelina attacks near Tucson, Arizona - 4 in as many weeks
- Woman bleeds to death after attack by pack of dogs while out for a run in Argentina
- Some states short hundreds of snowplow drivers as winter nears
- Superb show of Northern Lights in Iceland
- Landslide after heavy rain kills 11, leaves several others injured in Colombia
- 2 dead after days of heavy rain and floods in Sri Lanka
- Eruption of Nevado del Ruiz Volcano in Colombia expels ash to 2,500 meters
- Waterspout filmed off Eastbourne, UK
- Severe, hour-long hailstorm kills 450 ostriches and other livestock in South Africa
- Heavy hail leaves Bolivian town covered in white
- Deadly flash floods sweep through Jaén, Cajamarca in Peru
- Lightning bolt kills 5 children in Liberia
- Lightning strike kills 2 women in Tamil Nadu, India
- Shallow 6.0 magnitude earthquake off North Sumatra, Indonesia
- Floods and landslides in 2021 rainy season leave 12,000 displaced and 32 dead across Guatemala
- Indonesia - Thousands hit by floods in West Kalimantan, deadly landslide in Central Kalimantan with 6 killed
- Lightning strike kills 2, injures 3 in Karnataka, India
- Best of the Web: Lows nearing -40C sweep Russia, Northern Hemisphere snow mass above average, + X-flare: 'swing and a miss'
- Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits South Sandwich Islands Region, USGS reports
- Meteor fireball seen over Illinois and several other states
- Meteor fireball seen over England and Wales
- Meteor fireball recorded by 8 cameras across southern Brazil
- Meteor fireball seen over Georgia and several other states
- Meteor fireball seen over central USA
- Meteor fireball seen over northeast US and Canada
- Meteor fireball over Seattle on October 19
- Meteor fireball seen over Hungary
- Meteor fireball over central Spain (October 21)
- 'I've never been so scared in my life': Golden, B.C. woman nearly hit by meteorite
- Meteor fireball seen over Texas and other states
- Meteor fireball over Spain on October 19
- Meteor fireball over California on October 19
- Meteor fireball over California and 3 other states
- Dramatic moment meteor fireball streaks across the sky above Leicester, UK
- Meteor fireball seen over California
- Meteor fireball over Spain on October 13
- Meteor fireball seen over Georgia and 6 other states
- British Columbia woman awakes to a hole in her roof and a space rock on her pillow
- Meteor fireball crosses the sky over Alsace, France
- FDA grants vaccine emergency use authorization for children age 5-11: 'We're never going to learn about how safe this vaccine is unless we start giving it'
- Covid-19: Researcher blows the whistle on data integrity issues in Pfizer's vaccine trial
- New tick-borne virus Yezo discovered in Japan
- Let's play whack a mole: Even your trusted GP is not averse to wielding the club of doom
- Winning the war against therapeutic nihilism
- Covid vaccinations 'not sufficient' in preventing Delta variant spread, almost equal to unvaccinated - UK study
- Best of the Web: FDA's own committee meeting to discuss EUA for Pfizer shots to 5-11 year olds proves there's NO case for jabbing kids
- How foodborne diseases protect the gut's nervous system
- Study shows homes near wind turbines need airtight shut windows
- 92 research studies affirm that naturally acquired immunity is equal to or superior to existing vaccines
- Memo to Joe Rogan: Check out the horse-urine women
- Vaccine safety update from The Daily Sceptic
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Documented Negative Effects of Covid Vaccines
- Ivermectin vs. Merck's new antiviral, Molnupiravir
- Argentinian doctor shares his ivermectin experience
- Epigenetics: Immunization is passed on to offspring, mouse study shows
- CDC Director: Fully vaccinated definition to be updated
- New Zealand's COVID-19 cases hit record despite vaccination push
- Comparison of official govt reports suggest fully vaccinated developing acquired immunodeficiency syndrome much faster than anticipated
- Putting the pandemic's death toll into perspective
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Gurdjieff, Fourth Way, and Solioonensius in the New Normal - with Alan Francis
- Our brains have a 'fingerprint' too
- Adults who stutter stop if they think no one is listening - study
- Highly processed foods harm memory in the aging brain
- Hair analysis shows meditation training reduces long-term stress
- Logic of the body's 'second brain'
- How therapy, not pills effectively treats back pain
- Longtime skeptic now accepts parapsychology as a science (with caveats)
- Conscientious objections to the COVID vaccine should be honored
- Study: Left-wing authoritarians share key psychological traits with far right
- Gut bacteria influence brain development
- Why words become harder to remember as we get older
- New reward circuitry discovered
- Hearing mother's voice can lessen pain in premature babies, study suggests
- Are incels a violent terrorist subculture, or collection of disenfranchised, misguided souls who need compassion and treatment?
- SOTT Focus: Mass Psychosis: How to Create a Pandemic of Mental Illness
- Gaslighting: The psychology of shaping another's reality
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Postmodern Bible: An Interpretation for Everyone!
- Best of the Web: Why Do Some People Support Tyranny While Others Defy It?
- Our brains perceive our environment differently when we're lying down
- ALIEN MYSTERY UFOs crippled ten of my nuclear missiles at ANOTHER top-secret US air base, claims ex-NASA moon landing engineer
- UFO watchers stumped by jaw-dropping clear footage of mystery black shape in the sky
- 8 firsthand accounts of recent UFO sightings in Horry County, South Carolina
- Sheriff investigates reported ghost-like sighting in California mountain range
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- 'Strange' lights captured in sky above Guelph, Ontario
- Former intel official admits 'aliens' interested in nuclear facilities, claims UFOs 'interfered' with US atomic capabilities
- Unclassified UFO findings to reveal US intel community can't explain aerial objects: report
- James Corbell: Newly released radar footage shows UFOs swarming Navy ship
- Two-year-old triplets seen talking to 'ghost' in their bedroom
- Mysterious giant stone road resurfaces from beneath the Pacific Ocean
- Pope says Covid vaccine will now be required to enter heaven
- Clocks to go back two years this weekend
- Liberal parent tries to figure out how to cheer for son Brandon
- Facebook is planning to change its name
- Strange: Google search for 'problems with Biden administration' returns zero results
- Biden promises to stop being a bad president if everyone gets vaccinated
- IRS agents bust 7yo for getting more than $600 worth of birthday presents
- Make them practice what they preach!
- Southwest Airlines offers free flights to all passengers who are vaccinated and can fly a plane
- Infrastructure bill includes Capitol building expansion to hold Pfizer lobbyists
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Brain Thoughts: Norm MacDonald, Death, Humor, and Bond Villain Klaus Schwab
- Major disaster for humanity - Facebook comes back online
- FBI comes clean: Admits it's 'really hard' to solve crimes they didn't make up themselves
- Vaccinated man just wishes there was something that could protect him from COVID
- Babylon Bee scoop! General Milley releasing revised version of 'The Art Of War'
- Kamala Harris Instructed To Stop Answering All Her Phone Calls With 'Did He Die?'
- Animal rescue: CCTV shows goat and rooster save chicken from hawk attack, deer mauls hawk after it tries to capture a rabbit
- Biden unveils 'your body, my choice' vaccination program
- Democrats refuse to drink water as it's also prescribed to horses
- Joe Rogan Bounces Back From COVID To Win Kentucky Derby
Quote of the Day
If I'd written all the truth I knew for the past ten years, about 600 people - including me - would be rotting in prison cells from Rio to Seattle today. Absolute truth is a very rare and dangerous commodity in the context of professional journalism.
Recent Comments
Seriously, all, how long do we actually have before the damage becomes too obvious to ignore, even by the serial brainwashed? It is clear that the...
how can anybody take this BS serious, when the author still claims, Lee H. Oswald shot JFK ? and anons are no conspiracy theorists, they are fed...
So--Sniffy is a blubbering, rudderless pervert. But what about the geeks who (allegedly) voted for him?
There is NO vaccine for a SARS-2 infection. Normally REAL vaccines take 8-10 years of development, testing and clinical trials before being...
Child murdering scum on a par with Dr Josef Mengele. On second thought, these insanely greedy FDA/Pfizer Pfuckheads are far far worse........