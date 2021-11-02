Residents of Sanniquellie, Nimba County are grieving the sudden death of five children ages 5 and 9, killed by lightning while playing in front of their home. Three other kids who reportedly survived the incident are reportedly admitted to the hospital under critical condition.Health workers at the G.W. Harley Hospital in Sanniquellie, over the weekend, confirmed the death of the five children as a result of a huge thunder strike in a town called Downorpa.The corpses have been turned over to family and subsequently buried in a mass grave.The deceased, all from the same family, were children of a Sanniquellie resident identified as Mr. Lawrence Tokpah.The New Dawn gathered that the children were playing in the yard when they met their unfortunate death right in front of their house.From January up to present, about 12 persons have reportedly died as a result of lightning strikes in various parts of Nimba County.Lightning is an electrical discharge, usually caused by imbalances between storm clouds and the ground, or within the clouds themselves.