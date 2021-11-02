The incident happened when a group of women were working on the farm in Karumpakkam village near Sunambedu in Maduranthagam on Sunday.In the noon, when it started to rain with lightning and thunder, the women started to run towards a tree but before that two women, Mala (31) and Anandhi (35), were struck by lightning and died on the spot.Police said four other women who were near the deceased became unconscious in the impact.