6.0 magnitude earthquake 254 km from Sinabang, Aceh, Indonesia

UTC time: Monday, November 01, 2021 17:04 PM
Magnitude Type: mww
USGS page: M 6.0 - 255 km S of Sinabang, Indonesia
USGS status: Reviewed by a seismologist
Reports from the public: 1 person

6.0 magnitude, 15 km depth